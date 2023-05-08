Animal Control, a new workplace comedy from FOX, finished up its first season, bringing a close to the animal shenanigans of its core group. One key aspect that helps elevate the show is that it uses real animals for its cases. Recently, FOX streaming partner Hulu released an inside look at the animals involved with the series, offering insight into some of the challenges and joys of working with live animals on set.

The video begins with animal trainers Macayla Woodley (pup in hand) and Dylan Woodley and cat companion discussing the overall gist of their position. As the name implies, animal trainers are responsible for ensuring the comfort of the animals on set. Macayla shares that it's important to know that "every animal has its own different kink" the cast and crew must adjust to and learn. Dylan mentions that one particularly challenging animal to work with are bunnies, especially because everything scares them at first.

As the video continues, Macayla breaks down the ferret encounter from the premiere episode. In it, Frank (Joel McHale) and Fred/"Shred" (Michael Rowland) answer a call about a rogue ferret. However, the weasel proves to be small but rather mighty as it wreaks havoc in the house. During one part of the episode, the ferret falls from the attic onto Fred's chest. To do this, the team plopped the ferret onto Rowland, who pretends to panic about the incident. The freak-out translates well on-screen, but after "cut" gets called, Rowland breaks into laughter about the moment.

Image via Hulu

The second half of the video focuses on the cast and their reactions to the animals. Ravi Patel (Patel) talks a bit about working with a young kangaroo, joking that it was a "first-time actor, and honestly, it showed." But perhaps he's just saying that after the kangaroo punched him in the third episode. McHale also touches on working with the python. Dylan continues by praising the cast for their willingness to interact with the animals. Macayla adds that Grace Palmer (Victoria) was especially hesitant about the iguana, but she quickly warmed up to it. Macayla ends by saying that "there [was] never a dull moment" on set.

What Happened in Animal Control Season 1?

The workplace comedy follows the crew as they take on jobs for various animals, encountering the aforementioned creatures along with heading on wild goose chases, dealing with (dead) fish out of water, and much more. Throughout, some recurring threads have cropped up, largely with the will-they-won't-they between Fred and Emily (Vella Lovell). Additionally, viewers have gained deeper insight into the all characters, from family dynamics and their relationships with each other. As Season 1 ended, it left open ends for a potential second season as Frank and Victoria grew closer, and Frank — who often acted more cold towards Shred — become a shoulder to lean on. Meanwhile, Shred faced the fallout of realizing he still has feelings for Emily. Emily also sparked up a connection with Rick (Kevin Bigley).

All episodes of Animal Control are available to stream on Hulu. Watch the new featurette below: