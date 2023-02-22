Tear open a box of the classic childhood snack because Animal Crackers is set for a digital release. The starry animated family film led by A Quiet Place co-stars John Krasinski and Emily Blunt faced a long road to release in front of U.S. audiences, premiering at the Annecy International Animated Film Festival back in 2017 and attempting to land a rights deal before finally ending up on Netflix in 2020. Thanks to Lionsgate, the film will now be available for VOD and Electronic Sell-Through on all major digital platforms starting on April 18.

Animal Crackers tells the story of childhood friends turned couple Owen (Krasinski) and Zoe Huntington (Blunt) whose dreams become true when they inherit the circus once owned by Owen's uncle. In the process, they also inherit a mysterious box of Animal Crackers with the power to turn anyone who consumes them into the animal depicted in the individual cracker. Using the cookies to transform into various creatures and perform for crowds, Owen helps bring the run-down circus back to life, but his and Zoe's success is threatened when his other uncle, the villainous Horatio P. Huntington (Sir Ian McKellan), arrives to steal the box and harness its powers for his own.

Scott Christian Sava and Tony Bancroft teamed to direct the film while the former co-wrote with Dean Lorey. Sava, who previously worked on the effects for Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, also created an original 2011 comic book that loosely served as the inspiration for the project, though the book never got off the ground. He got some help bringing it to life from the veteran Bancroft who most notably was one of the co-directors of Disney's animated classic Mulan. The Emmy-nominated Lorey is no slouch either as he'd eventually go on to develop and co-create DC's animated Harley Quinn series as well as co-create Disney+'s Big Shot. On top of it all, the film featured a soundtrack from Emmy winning composer Bear McCreary whose known for his epic musical contributions including his recent work for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: New 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' Poster Sees the Team on Rainbow Road

Animal Crackers' Creative Premise Was Bolstered By Top-Notch Stars

That strong creative team also benefited from an A+ cast with Krasinski and Blunt at the top. The rest of the voice cast featured McKellan alongside Danny DeVito, Sylvester Stallone, Raven-Symoné, Patrick Warburton, Tara Strong, James Arnold Taylor, Harvey Fierstein, and the late great Gilbert Gottfried among others.

With its magical premise and stellar team, Animal Crackers was able to charm critics, even if the zany humor kept it from being a top-notch family film. Currently, it sits with a 64% critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes while audiences have been a bit more receptive with a 78% score. The release on digital will further expand its reach, retailing at $3.99 for VOD and $9.99 for Electronic Sell-Through.

Animal Crackers debuts digitally on April 18. Check out the trailer below.