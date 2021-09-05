If you've been waiting for an opportunity to stock up on Animal Crossing amiibo cards for your collection or invite a new resident into your cozy island home, then you're in luck. Select Target stores are restocking their supply of amiibo cards featuring all of our favorite animal companions.

Nintendo has announced that starting in early September, stores around the U.S. will get a replenished stock of the original 1-4 series of Animal Crossing amiibo cards. Each pack goes for $5.99 at Target and features one special resident card along with five regular cards. The cards can be utilized in compatible Nintendo games, though their main use is through Animal Crossing: New Horizons. With the cards, you can invite specific residents to make their permanent homes on your island or bring them along for a photoshoot on Harv's Island in Photopia.

Image via Nintendo

RELATED: ‘Animal Crossing’ Graphic Novel is Getting an English Release, Letting Readers Live Out Their Tom Nook Debt Fantasies

Target stores are also stocking special collaborative packs for the same price, allowing you to invite Sanrio-themed villagers to your island. These packs include residents dressed up in outfits based on Hello Kitty, Pompompurin, and Cinnamoroll, among other cute and cuddly Sanrio mascots. As an added bonus, using these cards in-game also unlocks themed furniture and clothing that will turn your island into a Sanrio wonderland. If you so wish, your house can have Hello Kitty walls, floors, tables, dressers, rugs, and a bed that will go perfectly with your brand new Hello Kitty outfit. Of course, buying all of that means lining Tom Nook's pockets with more bells as you'll have to purchase the items from the promotions section of the Nook Shopping app in-game.

As of now, there's no telling when the cards will leave store shelves again. Keep an eye on your local retailers for a chance to snag some of these cards for yourself, whether you're a collector or looking for some new animal friends to share your island with.

KEEP READING: Forsake All Sustenance: The Cats of 'Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut' Are All You Need

Share Share Tweet Email

'Aquaman 2': Jason Momoa Reveals New Stealth Suit for 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' Costume designer Richard Sale is switching things up for Aquaman's next adventure.

Read Next