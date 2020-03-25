Everything You Want to Know About ‘Animal Crossing’ but Were Afraid to Ask

It may seem like everywhere you turn right now, all anyone can talk about is the new Nintendo Switch game Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Well, it’s the only pleasant thing anyone can talk about, that is.

Right now, many of us trying to take the necessary steps of social distancing and self-quarantining during the global COVID-19 pandemic. The news is just a frightfest of ever-changing information and here, in this corner of the world known as the entertainment industry, it seems like everything from movie theater shutdowns to release date postponements to total production shutdowns are happening rapid fire. As we distance ourselves from our loved ones, the March 20 release of New Horizons has become arguably a bigger hit than anyone might have expected because it is such a deeply pleasant game that still allows you to interact with your friends in a virtual world where you can camp, fish, farm, craft, and just hang out.

As seen in reports from MTV, Teen Vogue, and beyond, folks have quickly been turning New Horizons into joyous meme fodder. Whether it’s making light of an already light-hearted game or drawing some important cinematic parallels between New Horizons and a movie they love, this game keeps on delivering. At the heart of it all is a movement from New Horizons plays to find community, to gather together and sing the praises of this very soothing game where anyone who is playing it is just hanging out, chatting with anthropomorphic animals, and crafting things out of different natural materials. The game has been hailed as the one thing keep folks afloat both emotionally and mentally as many of us try to stay close in this pandemic while remaining physical apart.

But maybe you, like me, have no idea what Animal Crossing: New Horizons or, more broadly, the Animal Crossing franchise actually is. If this is the case and you’re curious to know more, fear not, I’ve got you covered. Here’s what New Horizons is all about and how you can buy it.