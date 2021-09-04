The first volume of the 'Animal Crossing: New Horizons' graphic novel is coming on September 14th.

VIZ Media has released its latest news for the upcoming Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Vol. 1: Deserted Island Diary. This time, the company revealed the official description of the graphic novel, and naturally, the return of everyone's favorite debt collector, Tom Nook.

VIZ Media previously gave fans a first look at the novel’s cute cover artwork, which featured a lot of the franchise’s popular characters and fan favorites, echoing the likeness of the Animal Crossing: New Horizon cover art. The 128-page story and art will be created by Kokonasu Rumba, a mangaka known for her works, 4-Panel YO-KAI WATCH: Geragera Manga Theater and Pokupoku Pokuchin.

Nintendo’s Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which the story is based on, was released in 2020. Players take on the role of a human villager that has purchased a desert island getaway package from Tom Nook, a tanuki that serves as the island real estate agent and overall moderator. The goal of the game is to build up the island, bring in animal neighbors, and build relationships with them. It was a hit with fans and brought fresh gameplay mechanics not previously seen in other AC entries, such as the ability to terraform the island and freedom of customization to the overall layout.

Now fans can see their favorite villagers and meet new ones as the story lets readers and gamers alike experience a new story of island life. Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Vol. 1: Deserted Island Diary comes out on September 14. Check out the synopsis of the new graphic novel below.

"In the global phenomena video game Animal Crossing, gamers are used to having one human islander live in the video game. Now, the game’s first official English graphic novel Animal Crossing New Horizons—Deserted Island Diary offers a new special twist with four islanders living with Tom Nook and fan-favorite villagers. Join the humorous Coroyuki, princess Himepoyo, scholar Benben, and sleepy Guchan as they indulge in the island paradise. From collecting bells to creating their dream home, these four islanders give first-time and frequent fans a new unforgettable experience!"

