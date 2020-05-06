This ‘Animal Crossing’ Horror Movie Trailer Serves Up ‘Midsommar’-Meets-‘IT’ Vibes

Count me all the way in for the fan-made Animal Crossing: New Horizons horror movie trailer making its way across the internet right now. The trailer reimagines the world of Animal Crossing as a full-on horror movie, making good use of the newly-introduced character (and very polarizing, apparently) Pietro the Clown. Not only is the trailer really well-done, but it will leave you wanting more — specifically, a full-on animated feature film.

The trailer comes to us courtesy of YouTube user Evil Imp, who has crafted a superbly-realized story in less than two minutes. The trailer begins with the lead character mourning the death of her family before taking a vacation with her friends. Things quickly go from fun to strange when our heroine’s Midsommar-esque (you know, before things get freaky) vacay turns spooky as heck as we watch her walk through skeleton rooms, frantically try to throw a bloody axe off a pier, see Pietro stalking her and her friends at home and in public bathrooms, and finally are greeted with the image of the heroine hovering over a fire as Pietro and another demon clown character watch. So, basically, you’re legally obligated to watch the trailer before you keep reading, because how can you not at this point?

YouTuber Evil Imp has also gifted us with a similarly goofy but also ingenious “making of” behind-the-scenes video to go with their Animal Crossing horror trailer. The video begins with a junket interview for the movie featuring Animal Crossing characters Sherb and Pietro as well as the film’s human star, who is identified as “Good Actress.” And it only gets funnier from there, with the interview jumping to Pietro as he details how the director on the movie made him bash his head against the wall in repeated takes until the correct amount of scary was achieved. Other little details about both the silliness of junket interviews for movies and the business of moviemaking are scattered throughout Evil Imp’s video; you don’t want to skip it.

