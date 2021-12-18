If you’ve been on the internet at all since 2020, you might have heard about a little game called Animal Crossing: New Horizons. It’s the one where you run around an island, fishing and catching bugs and planting flowers and talking to an array of colorful animal villagers. New Horizons is the fifth game in the series, and the first to put you completely in charge of the island you spend your days on, from changing the island flag and tune to reshaping cliffs and rivers.

With every new game in the Animal Crossing series, new villagers are added alongside villagers from previous games. Some villagers in New Horizons have been around since the beginning and are well-loved by fans. Others are brand new to the game and have given fans something new to gush (and fight) over. Of course, villagers are mostly put on your island at random, though New Horizons does allow you to invite villagers you meet on other islands and at your campsite to live on your island, given you have the space. New Horizons has 413 villagers that can come to stay on your island, and with a number that high, it’s no surprise that some villagers are more sought after than others. Here are 25 villagers that made their way to the top of the list, despite the incredibly stiff competition.

1. Anabelle

Anabelle is an anteater villager known for her love of all things tropical. Her typical outfit is Bold Muumuu and she loves Aloha K.K. and jumping rope. Her personality type is peppy, meaning she is eager, excitable, and fun-loving, so you know when her birthday comes around on February 16, it’ll be one heck of a celebration! Anabelle first appeared in Animal Crossing: Wild World and has been found in every game since to give her signature greeting of “snorty” and brighten up everyone’s day. Fun fact: Despite being an anteater, Anabelle shares her coloration with a different animal: the pangolin.

2. Ankha

Ankha is a true queen, in both appearance and attitude. First appearing in Animal Forest+ for the GameCube, Ankha quickly became a fan favorite with her Ancient Egypt inspired look and habit of always frowning. She has a snooty personality (fitting for a pharaoh, really), and tends to be rather interested in people’s appearances, though she loves nature and being outside. With such a big and high-class personality, you should make sure to get her a nice present on her birthday, September 22. Currently, Ankha has been in almost every main Animal Crossing title, excluding Wild World.

3. Antonio

Antonio is a special guy. He is the only anteater in the Animal Crossing series with the jock personality type, meaning he’s athletic, motivated, and maybe a little dense. You’ll usually find him exercising or greeting people with his trademark phrase, “honk!” When his birthday comes around on October 22, try getting him one of his favorite things: workout equipment, sporty clothes, or a copy of K.K. Ragtime. Antonio has been in every main game in the Animal Crossing series, ready to cheer you on…and maybe build your workout schedule.

4. Apollo

You may have seen this bald eagle floating around on social media. Apollo is a cranky villager that loves rock music, especially K.K. Rock, and is often out and about later than most other villagers. He is usually seen in a Flight Jacket and ending his sentences with an aloof “pah.” On July 4, try to warm up to Apollo with a totally awesome, modern birthday gift and maybe he’ll think you’re cool enough to hang out with. Apollo has been in every main Animal Crossing game, but this rocking and rolling eagle has also been in the anime movie, Dobutsu no Mori.

5. Audie

Audie is a wolf that made her debut in New Horizons. This peppy villager gained a lot of popularity when she first appeared in the game due to a rumor that she was named after an eldery woman who loved Animal Crossing: New Leaf and played for over three thousand hours. You’ll first see Audie in a mint colored Tropical Muumuu and white sunglasses, which matches up with her love of the tropical, and it’s common to find her working out around the island as her hobby is fitness. If you’re at a loss for what to get Audie for her birthday on August 31, try giving her tropical food or a bright outfit!

6. Aurora

Cute, chill, and carefree, Aurora is a penguin villager with the normal personality type, meaning she is friendly, cheerful, and always ready to lend a helping hand. Don’t be surprised if you see her wandering around with her nose in a book; education is her hobby and making budgets is her special skill, so she’s quite the brainy bird. Don’t worry if you have trouble getting her something on January 27; she’ll be happy with you showing up to her party! Aurora is a villager that has appeared in every game in the Animal Crossing series to greet players with her signature phrase: “b-b-baby.”

7. Bob

The first villager ever created for the series, Bob is a cat that captured hearts with his simplicity and lazy personality. He has always first appeared in the Blossom Tee, which is fitting with his hobby of playing and strolling through the flowers. Despite being a villager that loves to take it easy, Bob always has a smirk that makes him look a bit smug. As the series’ first villager, it’s no surprise that Bob’s birthday falls on January 1, making sure he’s first in every way. Like Aurora, Bob has been in every Animal Crossing game, playing and saying his unintelligible phrase, “pthhpth.”

8. Celia

Celia is an eagle villager with the normal personality type, and is always shown being a bit shy and very kind. Having been introduced in New Leaf, Celia is a relatively new villager, but she has made her mark with her signature pink-painted toenails and Alpine Dress. She loves to be outside tending to the flowers, though her special skill is brainteasers of all kinds. Make sure to plant lots of flowers for her birthday, celebrated on March 25, and maybe craft her some flower furniture or get her something in her favorite colors: white and green.

9. Chadder

Another villager introduced in New Leaf, Chadder is a mouse with a cheesy yellow complexion with orange spots. Chadder falls under the smug personality type, making him polite and gentlemanly, if a bit full of himself. He appears in the dapper Tailcoat and always greets the player with his signature phrase, “fromage.” This suave dude’s birthday is on December 15; be sure to queue up K.K. Soul and dress to the nines to celebrate!

10. Cherry

Despite having only been in the series since New Leaf, Cherry has made quite the name for herself. A music loving dog with a sisterly personality, Cherry is kind, caring, and loves to use tough love at times. She has a goth appearance with her Spiderweb Tee and loves to be out late walking around the island. She’s also rather fun-loving, if her signature phrase, “what what,” is anything to go by. When her birthday rolls around on May 11, be sure to get her something fashionable or music related!

11. Coco

Don’t let her spooky appearance fool you; Coco is of the normal personality type, so she’s a friendly, kind, and sometimes shy rabbit, despite her hollow eyes and mouth. Her hobby is education, so it’s common to find her reading or hanging out in the museum. She is one of only a few villagers that aren’t really animals, as she bears many similarities to gyroids. Consider giving her a neat fossil or piece of art on her birthday when it occurs on March 1.

12. Etoile

All the Sanrio fans are probably familiar with Etoile, a villager based on Kiki and Lala, the Little Twin Stars. She’s a sheep with a normal personality type and a pastel color pattern that’s adorable. Her style involves a lot of stars and soft colors, and K.K. Lullaby is unsurprisingly her song of choice. She first appeared in New Leaf and is currently only available in New Horizons through the use of her Amiibo card. Given her connection to Sanrio, it comes as no surprise that Etoile is interested in all things cute and fashionable. Keep this in mind on December 25 when she’s celebrating her birthday!

13. Flora

Though she is classified as an ostrich, Flora’s appearance marks her as a flamingo villager. She is of the peppy personality type and it shows in her bright pink coloring and colorful Gumdrop Tee. She’s rather carefree and her hobby is playing, so she loves to airplane run and do activities in the plaza to burn off her energy! Inside her house, you’ll find many plastic flamingos; this is because flamingos prefer to be in groups, so they keep her from getting lonely. Her birthday is February 9, so make sure to send her many warm wishes!

14. Hopper

Unlike the other penguin villagers, Hopper is modeled after a specific species of penguin: the Macaroni Penguin. He is a cranky villager that is often grumpy and unagreeable, though he does love music and doing mental math. He has appeared in every Animal Crossing game and always starts out wearing a Dragon Shirt. Something music related or cool would be an ideal present for his birthday on April 6. Like Apollo, Hopper appeared in Dobutsu no Mori.

15. Ketchup

As her name suggests, Ketchup is a duck whose appearance is based on a tomato. She has only been in a handful of games, including Animal Forest e+. She has a peppy personality and can usually be found wandering the island and doing group activities in the plaza, though her special skill is chopping vegetables. Her initial outfit is a blue Lacy Dress and she greatly enjoys cute things of all types, so keep that in mind for her birthday, celebrated on July 27.

16. Leopold

Leopold is a lion with a smug personality that always seems rather confident in his abilities no matter what he’s doing. He has an education hobby, which is reflected in the way his home is decorated and his habit of wandering the museum. He is first seen wearing the Noble Shirt, which is fitting for his dream of being a professor. Keep his love of all things professional and educational when his birthday comes around on August 14!

17. Lucky

Lucky is a dog villager covered in bandages, giving him the appearance of a mummy or someone in a full body cast. This fits in with the themes of his house, which move between Egyptian and graveyard. Fans of the morbid will probably like this lazy villager that likes to spend his days playing on the island. Lucky isn’t picky when it comes to presents, but still try to play to his interests when his birthday arrives on November 4.

18. Marshal

Marshal is a smug squirrel villager that made his debut in New Leaf. He wears a rather neutral expression and dresses in the fashionable Puffy Vest. He enjoys music, especially K.K. Bossa, and dreams of being a designer. Despite smug villagers usually being rather friendly, Marshal is a bit more rude, using his signature phrase “sulky” and not smiling much, but that adds to his appeal for many people, and it has earned him much discussion on social media. Marshal enjoys cafes and music, so on September 29, use that knowledge to get him a stellar present!

19. Merengue

Merengue is as sweet as her name suggests! A normal rhino villager, she is designed to look like a strawberry shortcake. She first appears in a Chef’s Outfit. She loves nature and baking, so she can often be seen outside, examining the plants, strolling around the island, and sitting under the trees enjoying the fresh air. When her birthday arrives on March 19, consider baking her a special treat or getting her a new Chef’s Outfit.

20. Pietro

Colorful, conceited, and a bit of a clown, Pietro is a smug sheep villager with a shiny red nose and a Jester’s Costume. He loves music, specifically K.K. Parade, and his special skill is crafting. He tends to be very complimentary of himself and is a natural born performer, so he’s often over the top and dramatic. Anything shiny and colorful is a must for his birthday, which is celebrated on April 19.

