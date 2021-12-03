A new glitch in Animal Crossing: New Horizons strips villagers from their clothes, transforming any island into a nudist colony. Yes, that’s right. The latest glitch allows you to take a peek at each villager’s body as they came to this world: fluffy and without shirts. Nevertheless, concerned parents can consider themselves lucky, as Animal Crossing’s animals are not anatomically correct, which means the new naked villagers will probably just look like plushies in children’s eyes.

While the origin of the new glitch is still a mystery, it seems like it occurs due to the recently released free 2.0 DLC. The DLC adds several new facilities the player can unlock and design, including the café, a special place where villagers gather together to share a cup of coffee. As it turns out, the café might double-down as a strip club since several players report the nudist villagers to show up in this new establishment. However, the furry-nudists don’t remain in the café, as other players report encounters with naked villagers in different parts of the island.

Nintendo still hasn’t officially addressed the nudist glitch. However, since Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the second best-selling game on the Nintendo Switch, it shouldn’t take long before the company pushes a fix players can download. Once the glitch is fixed, players will be able to go back to designing new clothes and gifting them to their villagers, dressing them to their hearths desire. Even so, it’s safe to say some of us will miss the chaotic landscape of naked furry bodies everywhere.

Image via Nintendo

RELATED:‌ The 5 Best Additions in the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Update 2.0

Besides being recently upgraded to version 2.0, Animal Crossing: New Horizons also released the Happy Home Paradise paid DLC. The free DLC came with new buildings and mechanics, cooking DIY recipes, expanded storage space, special gyroids that’ll show up buried as fossils, and quality-of-life tweaks that help reduce weed growth on your island.

As for the Home Paradise DLC, it introduces the vacation committee, a new job the players can take to rebuild the entire archipelago. With the paid DLC, players can design their own vacation homes, invite more animals to live on their island, make suggestions to reform and refurbish the homes of current inhabitants, and even create facilities such as schools and restaurants.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available right now exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. Both the 2.0 upgrade and the Happy Home Paradise DLC were released last November 5. Check some players' reactions to their nudist villagers below.

What Should Players Expect From 'Animal Crossing: New Horizons — Happy Home Paradise' DLC? Happy Home Paradise is 'New Horizons' first paid DLC, but what does it offer?

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email