If Animal Crossing: New Horizons players have been looking for a new "dream" island to visit, LEGO has a special surprise waiting. The company announced that LEGO VIDYO now has an official Animal Crossing island for fans to visit and experience loads of fun games, musical activities, competitions, and more. LEGO released a brief trailer showcasing the island’s setup and what fans can choose to do while there.

The island of VIDIYOLAND offers a unique take on the LEGO brand and the popular musical LEGO series. There will be 5 music-related stages players can participate in with LEGO’s own characters: Punk Pirate, Alien DJ, HipHop Robot, Candy Mermaid, and Party Llama.

The music scene isn’t the only part of the island stealing the spotlight, however. The “coin rush obstacle course” gives players a chance to compete. For those who choose a more laid-back experience, there’s the star-studded LEGO brick hunt. No matter the choice of activity, there are exclusive prizes waiting for players at the end. Those that wish for a more challenging experience can take a whack at completing VIDIYOLAND’s maze, which is said to hold the “island’s hidden secrets.” Who knows what lies in wait.

LEGO’s VIDIYO series was created for those who want a little musical flair in their LEGO collections. The welcomed music video maker has given children new ways to play with their building block sets since earlier this year. It allows for music to be paired with dance clips that can spice up LEGO sets through the Vidiyo app.

Seems like LEGO and Nintendo are constantly finding creative projects for their collaboration. LEGO recently announced a new lineup of four LEGO Mario expansion sets for their ongoing Super Mario collections. Also, a Luigi’s Mansion LEGO collection was announced to be released in 2022, with the starter set containing Luigi and his poltergeist vacuum.

Players can visit VIDIYOLAND island with this dream address: DA-4202-8210-6712. Check out the trailer below:

