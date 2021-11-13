Players of Animal Crossing: New Horizons have been begging for new content to be added to the game for months now, and it seems that Nintendo has finally listened. In the newest free update, version 2.0, a plethora of content was added to satiate the players for many months to come. However, with so much added into the game, it can be a bit overwhelming to figure out just where to start. So, here are the 5 most important things you need to know:

RELATED: ‘Animal Crossing’ Graphic Novel is Getting an English Release, Letting Readers Live Out Their Tom Nook Debt Fantasies

1. Before getting into the content, why not take a coffee break at The Roost?

Image via Nintendo

Older fans of Animal Crossing will surely be familiar with The Roost and its reserved owner, Brewster. For just 200 bells, you can sit down at the relaxing cafe at any time to unwind and sip some piping hot coffee. Sometimes other villagers will stop by the cafe too, and if you have any Amiibo figures or cards that are compatible, then you can invite them using the call center at the left side of the cafe. After three days of consecutive hot coffee drinking, Brewster will even give you the option to take your coffee on the go for just 100 bells more. There are other items to be unlocked simply by getting coffee and hanging out with Brewster, so be sure to make it a routine to stop by! To enjoy all this, however, you will first need to find Brewster and let him know that he's invited to set up shop in the museum. To do so, you'll want to talk to Blathers. He'll mention the idea and he'll give you a picture of Brewster, so you know who to keep your eyes peeled for. Blathers will also mention that Brewster may be scouring for gyroids (which also make their return in this update) on an island that can only be reached via boat. That takes us to our next point, which is...

2. Kapp'n also returns, and he's ready to set sail!

Image via Nintendo

Remember those piers that you would fish on? Well, now they actually have more importance. The pier is where you can now find Kapp'n, and for 1,000 Nook Miles, he'll agree to take you to one of the many islands that only he can take you to. This is where you will find Brewster, as he is set to appear on the first island you land on. While transporting you to and from these islands, you'll be able to listen to Kapp'n sing a lovely tune. You can even react during the songs, like clapping to the beats with the A button. (This luxury boat trip can only be accessed once a day, however.) We especially recommend digging up any holes you find, as you're likely to find gyroid fragments. These can be buried, watered, and then dug up the next day on your island to reveal a fully-formed gyroid. While the idea of going to randomly generated islands does sound familiar to the service offered by the dodos at the airport, Kapp'n can take you to a wide variety of new islands, including ones where bells grow on all of the trees, ones with star fragments hidden in rocks and shooting stars aplenty, islands where you can obtain seasonal items regardless of the time of year, and even islands where you can stock up on crops to make delicious food.

RELATED: Here Are the Top 'Animal Crossing: New Horizons' Villagers, Ranked

3. Put on your chef hat, because food and drinks are now on the (crafting) menu

Image via Nintendo

There's no doubt that many players found themselves wishing they could use their dream kitchens for more than just viewing purposes. Well, now you can go up to any kitchen item and craft delicious foods and drinks. These items can then either be placed for decoration or eaten to give you the energy needed to dig up a tree or break that new rock that messes up the view of your garden. There are plenty of new recipes to unlock just as you would normal DIY recipes, so keep an eye out for shore bottles and floating balloons! To get started, however, you'll first need to download the new DIY Recipes+ app update at the Nook Stop terminal located in the Resident Services building. There are other unlockables waiting for you at the Nook Stop, but first, Harv has an announcement to make.

4. Harv's island is about to get a lot more active

Image via Nintendo

One of the first things players will notice upon booting the game up after the update is a letter or call from Harvey, depending on whether you've been to his island yet or not. Take a stroll over to his island and you'll find that he is opening up a commune with Harriet. This will be your hub to find shops old and new, and you get to build it up yourself. At first, the only ones there will be a bunch of gyroids asking for donations. With a hefty asking price of 100,000 bells per gyroid, and a total of 7 shops to unlock (8 if you count Harriet's shop which opens after the first shop is fully funded) you'll have something to empty those pockets for at least a week. After a shop is fully funded, all other gyroids will stop taking donations until the next day, so plan accordingly! As mentioned earlier, Harriet will open up her shop the day after the player has fully funded their first shop. She offers 7 new hairstyles, so check in every day for a new look.

As mentioned before, Harv's island commune will allow players access to shops that would normally only be accessible via random island visits. Of these shops, the recurring ones are Redd, Kicks, Sahara, and Leif. These characters will offer the same services as before, but now you can access them every day. New shops include Katrina's fortune shop, Reese and Cyrus' customization shop, and Tortimer, who will give you access to your storage from the plaza. Those last two shops go especially well together, as it means you won't have to burden yourself with making trip after trip to bring items to Cyrus for customization. Customizing items isn't the only thing that has been expanded though...

5. There are a lot of new ways to customize your experience.

Image via Nintendo

Along with the cooking, players can now unlock a variety of new features, such as an upgraded camera feature that allows for a closer view utilizing hand-held or tripod variations. Other unlockables include the Pro Decorating License, which will allow players to place accent walls and ceiling fixtures in their homes, and the Pro Construction License, which allows for two extra bridges or inclines to be placed on your island. Another upgrade will allow players to customize fences, meaning that there are suddenly many more options at your disposal when it comes to how your island looks. Note that some of these will only appear after certain criteria is met (for example: the Pro Construction License will only appear once a player has a total of 8 inclines and/or bridges placed on the island) so if you don't see an upgrade then you might need to purchase a previous upgrade first or place more items related to the upgrade. This is the case for the new reactions and hairstyle upgrades respectively, as both require all previous upgrades to have been purchased before becoming available.

To say that there is a lot of new content added into New Horizons' 2.0 update is perhaps the biggest understatement of 2021. We didn't even mention that there are over 1200 completely unique items added into the game (if you count color variations of items then that number skyrockets to over 9000!) or that there are 16 new villagers that can now occupy space on your island. Tackle on new K.K. songs, the ability for villagers to make surprise visits to your home, permanent ladder placements, new movement for tight spaces, there's just too much to fit into one article. This isn't even considering the Happy Home Paradise DLC, which deserves its own article entirely. Hopefully, we've helped to ease you into the major parts of this magnificent free update, so the next time you boot up your game you'll know exactly what to do!

KEEP READING: 'Animal Crossing' Horror Movie Short "Don't Peek" Will Become Feature With 'Wanted' Director's Help

HBO's 'The Last of Us' Series: Cast, Plot, Filming Details, and Everything We Know So Far From clickers to the quarantine zone, here's everything we know about 'The Last of Us' series on HBO

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email