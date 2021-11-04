It's the last major update for the game, but there's plenty for players to enjoy.

Nintendo surprised a lot of Animal Crossing: New Horizons players last night by releasing the eagerly awaited 2.0 update a day early. The update was announced last month in a Nintendo Direct held specifically for the game. Since then, news and excitement for the update have taken social media by storm.

This update brought tons of new content for players to experience, with some content never before seen in other installments in the Animal Crossing series, such as cooking and brand new crops to plant. Another update to the game included the fan-favorite NPC comeback, Brewster, who runs a coffee shop in the museum called The Roost.

On top of it all, Nintendo announced that the 2.0 update will be the last free and major content update. However, more gameplay can be found in "Happy Home Paradise", New Horizons’ first and last paid DLC. The expansion gives players the option of completing decorating requests for vacationers and earning points to purchase prizes from the island’s special store. Completing these quests will eventually unlock the ability to customize the interior of the player's own villager houses - a feature that fans have been wanting for a while now. The expansion will cost $24.99 and is not currently available, but it is up for preorder.

Players were also treated to a new set of villager amiibo cards recently. These offered cards for already existing villagers who did not yet have one, like the ever so popular cat villager, Raymond, but it also introduced some new friends that have since become a hit with players.

Even though 2.0 is the last major update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Nintendo left no room for disappointment. It will be interesting to see what players create on their islands going forward.

