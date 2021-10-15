The free update and a paid update will both be available on November 5th.

Nintendo really hit the jackpot with its upcoming update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and there’s a lot to take in here with the latest addition. The update is expected to be available for download on November 5th, and will also be the last free major update for New Horizons.

The trailer for the new update starts out with the introduction of Brewster and the in-game café The Roost, and mentions that now players can call amiibo villagers to drink coffee with them or invite online friends.

Kappn’ has been speculated to arrive eventually and the character is finally here, Kappn' is ready to serenade players with those catchy tunes and take you to islands that only he knows about, meaning we get brand new mystery islands to visit with different types of weather and time of day surprises.

Harv’s island is getting a makeover, as well. A shopping plaza will be added behind his house where players can build different shopping stalls using resources. Kicks, Leif, Redd, and Sahara will now have a permanent place to sell their special items, and characters from other games will return, such as Katrina and Harriet, and will set up shop on Harv’s island, unlocking fortune-telling and new hairstyles. Reese and Cyrus return to offer customization options, and Ables’ custom patterns can be worn eventually, by the way. Oh, and did I mention that group stretching in the plaza is now a thing?

The Resident Hall is getting some new features, with the return of ordinances and more house customizations for when you feel like changing your house exterior for the millionth time in a week. Speaking of houses, more storage slots will be added for a total of 5,000! Nook Miles can be redeemed for more items, cooking recipes, and construction options.

The in-game camera was updated to include tripod capabilities and a first-person snapshot perspective, and K.K. Slider is receiving more songs and a cute little music box. Timmy and Tommy aren’t left out of the update, either. Our favorite little Nook nephews are going to sell new items. Lastly, the highly demanded gyroids are making a comeback and will function the same as they did in previous Animal Crossing installments.

Today’s Animal Crossing Direct offered a lot for fans to gush about and strike off their wishlists, but considering this is the last of the free major updates, it leaves a bittersweet feeling. New Horizons’ first paid DLC called Happy Home Paradise will also be released for those who want to bring Happy Home Designer options to their game.

Here's a rundown of all the announcements for Animal Crossing: New Horizons' free DLC:

Brewster Will Open a Café: Something new is coming to a corner of the museum. The quiet proprietor Brewster will open the Roost after you fulfill a certain favor for museum director Blathers. The Roost is a new location to take a relaxing break in and enjoy some hand-selected coffee. You may run into some island residents here, too. If you use the amiibo phone inside the café, you can invite other characters to join you by using compatible amiibo cards. If you’d like, you can even invite friends*** to your island and bring them to the Roost to enjoy relaxing cups of joe together.

Take a Boat Tour With Kapp’n: Kapp’n hangs out at the pier and will take you to one of the remote islands on his boat. The sea shanty he serenades you with along the way is also part of the fun! You may arrive at islands with mysterious flora that’s never been seen before, or islands with different seasons and times of day. What kind of mysteries await?

Unearth Gyroids: So far, fossils could be dug up from the ground, and now you can also find gyroids. Each gyroid plays unique sounds. You can even customize them to match their surroundings when you place them!

Shop at the Open Market on Harv’s Island: Harv’s Island is undergoing a renewal. With a little help from his friend Harriet, Harvey is inviting some shops to the island for an open market. Contribute Bells to the cause to help make it happen! Familiar visitors on your island like Redd, Saharah and Kicks will have shops here now, and Reese & Cyrus’s shop will offer furniture customization that can’t be done through DIY workbenches. At Katrina’s shop, she’ll look at your fortune of the day. Harriet can even teach you some different hairstyles!

Get Cooking: Cooking will be added to DIY recipes. After growing vegetables in your garden like tomatoes, wheat, sugarcane, potatoes and carrots, you can combine your harvest or other ingredients and fill up your dining table with delicious looking dishes. Enjoy while it’s hot!

Further Support to Your Island Life: Nook, Inc. will offer further support for your island life. From group stretching at the plaza and bigger home storage, to the Resident Representative being able to establish ordinances like reducing the rate at which weeds grow or making all the residents get up early in the morning, there are more options to help you enjoy and adjust the island to fit your lifestyle.

The free and paid updates will be available on November 5. Check out Nintendo's new updates for Animal Crossing: New Horizons below.

