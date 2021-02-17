Animal Crossing: New Horizons? Very cute. Super Mario? Also very cute. What happens when you smash these two Nintendo Switch worlds together? I believe the formal term is "Very Cute Explosion."

During the February 17, 2021 Nintendo Direct, it was announced that Animal Crossing would be getting a free update of Super Mario-themed items, costumes, and other goodies — all in celebration of the ongoing 35th anniversary of Super Mario (which, it can be said, is a pretty big franchise for Nintendo). After this free update takes place (available to download February 25), you can throw iconic items like question blocks, warp pipes, and flag poles on your island, while decking out your character in Mario, Luigi, and Peach outfits to boot. Wanna make your island a literal Mushroom Kingdom reinterpretation? Wanna trade turnips as Wario and make your island-mates feel suspicious? The sky's the limit!

And these items aren't just cosmetic. If you install warp pipes at different points on your island, you can use them to travel to those points instantly. With this level of functionality, cuteness, interactivity, and out-and-out joy available in this free update, I for one can't wait to see the Super Mario Maker 2 creators dive into Animal Crossing to make a pixel-perfect version of The Lost Levels within seconds of the update dropping.

The Super Mario update comes to Animal Crossing: New Horizons with a free download February 25, after which your character can buy the items in Nook Shopping on March 1. Check out the look at these cute, cute, cute items below.

