‘Rogue One’ Co-Writer Gary Whitta Starts His Own Talk Show in ‘Animal Crossing’

One of the rare positive aspects of our current quarantine situation is the way Animal Crossing: New Horizons has emerged as a way to keep sane. The game is pretty much engineered to be pleasantly low-stress, allowing players the opportunity to just kind of mozie about an open world selling turnips, remodeling their homes, or, if you’re Rogue One: A Star Wars Story co-writer Gary Whitta, launching your very own late-night talk show within the game, titled Animal Talking.

Animal Crossing is very uncomfortably Black Mirror-ish to me in a way I can’t quite describe and even I have to admit this is the most delightful dang thing I’ve seen in weeks. Whitta built himself a little stage in there, complete with a couch, desk, and live band. Look at his tiny suit and glasses. Incredible.

“I fully expect to have all kinds of celebrity guests here on the show,” Whitta says in the introduction, chuckling at the whole thing. “I’m gonna’ have jokes. I’m gonna’ have topical humor. I’m gonna’ have comedy.”

Whitta—who also wrote the scripts for Book of Eli and After Earth—welcomed actress and internet personality Naomi Kyle to the virtual stage in the pilot episode, then interviewed his wife, Leah Whitta, in episode 2. The possibilities are endless here. We know for a fact Elijah Wood and Simu Liu are in there somewhere.

Check out the debut of Animal Talking below. For more on Animal Crossing, here’s a handy explainer breaking down everything you need to know about the game.