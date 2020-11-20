This Thanksgiving is going to be difficult for many people. A global pandemic has grounded many folks from being able to travel and spend time with their families in the same room, and that same global pandemic has further cut the financial legs off of many folks who are simply trying to survive. Do you want to help? You absolutely can — in the most wholesome way possible.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons, that ubiquitous Nintendo Switch game, and the upcoming animated sequel The Croods: A New Age have partnered with Feeding America to provide one million meals for families in need, and there are several steps for you to get involved. For everyone who tweets #CroodsCare between November 23 and December 31 while tagging a loved one, Universal Pictures will donate to Feeding America, good for up to 500,000 family meals. Plus, if you donate directly to Feeding America here, Universal will match your donation up to $40,000 as part of their already-committed $100,000 donation to the organization.

And finally, for all you Animal Crossing fans out there, Universal is launching a Virtual Fruit Drive in the game's universe. To access "Croods Cove" Island, use the Dream Code DA-1282-8266-2121. Not only will you get to experience materials from the upcoming film early, but for every piece of virtual fruit you donate to the island between November 23 and December 31, Universal will donate up to 100,000 meals for families in need.

Image via Universal

“The Croods: A New Age is a film that celebrates the strength, power and importance of family, and it reminds us that the word ‘family’ extends far beyond the people we are related to,” said Margie Cohn, President of DreamWorks Animation. “We are all part of a national family, a human family, and we need to look out for each other. We are happy to be able to join forces with Feeding America to help provide some security and comfort for the most vulnerable members of our American family this holiday season.” And now, if you want to join this human family and help out, while getting in some more Animal Crossing time along the way, you have your steps.

Check out this Croods: A New Age video below, featuring the star-studded cast announcing the #CroodsCare initiative while giving us all Thanksgiving etiquette tips. And, like, seriously, look at Nicolas Cage's beard.

Share Share Tweet Email

‘Marvel’s 616’ Review: It’s Marvel’s ’30 for 30’ (And It Rules) There's an entire episode devoted to Japanese Spider-Man.