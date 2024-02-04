The Big Picture Animal is a divisive and controversial film, despised by critics but loved by audiences, with its violent and misogynistic protagonist.

The movie focuses on Vijay, a man driven by his toxic masculinity, daddy issues, and a love for violence and gruesome acts.

The film ends with the promise of an even more violent sequel, continuing the revenge story and featuring a double role for Ranbir Kapoor.

In 2019, film critic Anupama Chopra concluded her interview with Sandeep Reddy Vanga - whose recently released Kabir Singh had stirred much controversy for its violence against women - expressing her hopes that his next film will be less controversial. To this, Vanga assured Chopra that if anything, his next film was going to be more controversial: "I'll show them what a violent film looks like." 4 years later, Vanga delivered on his promise with Animal, a film that revels in chopped limbs and slit throats and makes Kabir Singh's misogyny feel rather respectful.

As expected, Animal turned out to be the most divisive and controversial Indian film of 2023, and for what it's worth, much of the provocation feels intended. The movie was absolutely despised by the critics, who often reached for words like "vile" and "disgusting" to describe the film, but it was showered with love at the box office, becoming one of the highest-grossing Indian movies of all time. As with the controversy, Vanga must have expected commercial success as well, since the movie ends with the promise of an even more violent sequel.

'Animal' Is Too Much In Love With Its Toxic Protagonist

The "animal" that the movie's title alludes to is its protagonist Vijay (Ranbir Kapoor), a man so unhinged and despicable that his very loathsome nature drives an almost immoral curiosity in wanting to see what he does next. The movie will tell you that Vijay's problematic tendencies stem from his daddy issues which are rooted deep enough to give any psychotherapist a field day. Vijay, after all, idolizes his father, Balbir Singh (Anil Kapoor), to the point of deification, but he feels like he never received the love and attention from his father that he's entitled to as a son. The more time you spend with the character - which is an awful lot with the movie clocking in at 3.5 hours - watching him cheat on his wife and carry out gruesome mass murders, you're compelled to wonder if Vijay's love for his father is only an excuse to act out his most primal instincts.

Vijay's inclination towards violence is only matched by his unapologetic misogyny. Vijay comes off as a man who has binged a little too hard on Andrew Tate's TikToks and has surrendered himself to the most dated and toxic notions of masculinity. His idea of a romantic proposal to his school crush Geetanjali (Rashmika Mandanna) involves a lengthy rant about the pros of choosing an "Alpha" like himself over sissy poets, and he concludes it by complimenting her big pelvis, which would be fit to birth healthy babies. Since it is a Vanga film, Geetanjali is convinced by the proposal. During this interaction, however, Vijay is touching Geetanjali's feet, which in Indian culture signifies the utmost respect for someone superior, implying that Vijay's tough exterior is just a facade.

Unfortunately, the movie isn't too interested in exploring this aspect of Vijay and instead chooses to revel in his display of deranged machismo. There is a sequence where Vijay, who is flying an airplane, leaves it on autopilot mode to make love to his wife. In a later sequence, he talks about slapping her as a sort of romantic milestone in their relationship. It’s worth noting that none of these scenes have anything to do with the momentum of the story. Instead, they solely exist to add layers of despicability and unpredictability to Vijay’s character. The movie loves its protagonist too much to be bothered with the plot. It desperately wants us to look at and admire the jagged edges of his masculinity. Thus, we’re routinely afforded glimpses of his wounded, hairy thighs, and his potbelly, and we're even made intimate with the knowledge of his undergarments and rashes.

What Happens at the End of 'Animal?'

Vijay doesn’t think there's anything wrong with his beliefs and behaviors. If anything, he feels entitled to his erratic behavior because he comes from one of the wealthiest families and because he’s a man. His father, however, disapproves of his violent behavior, and as a result, they can never see eye to eye. After some heated confrontations, Vijay exiles himself to the US for almost a decade without ever contacting his father, until he hears of an assassination attempt made on him. Vijay rushes home determined to find and kill the culprit. To this end, he assembles a badass band of ride-or-die Punjabi brothers and even gets a monstrous customized machine gun, which eventually culminates in a lengthy but adrenaline-inducing battle sequence which is the movie’s definite peak.

But after that, it's a free fall for the movie. With a bit of detective work and a convoluted romantic espionage sub-plot that demands the suspension of the audiences' disbelief, Vijay learns that it’s his estranged, mute cousin, Abrar (Bobby Deol), behind the assassination attempt. Abrar is essentially a few shades more violent than Vijay. Abrar’s introductory scene sees him concluding his wedding ceremony with murder, after which he forces his blood-splattered face upon his new bride. Vijay tracks Abrar down to Scotland, and the two engage in a muscled, shirtless fight that’s dripping with testosterone. There’s also a moment when Abrar, after overpowering and lying atop his opponent, lights up a cigarette in an almost post-intercourse fashion. Ultimately, encouraged by the memories of his father, Vijay defeats his cousin and slits his throat very slowly and meticulously. Vijay carries the blood-soaked dagger and presents it to his father, expecting a proud pat on his back, but instead, he discovers that his father is dying of leukemia. As Vijay sobs uncontrollably at this news, Geetanjali announces that she's leaving him and taking the kids with her.

How Does 'Animal' Set Up A Sequel?

The post-credits scene, however, reveals that the family feud is far from over. Abrar might be dead, but he has a younger brother named Aziz, who is preparing to avenge him. Aziz has undergone plastic surgery to make himself look exactly like Vijay. Aziz’s plan is rather ambitious. He intends to pose as Vijay and kill his entire family so that the last feeling they experience is that of betrayal at the hands of Vijay. After Zoya (Tripti Dimri), who had earlier been sent to seduce Vijay, confirms the resemblance, Aziz brutally hacks and slashes two of Vijay’s cousins. The movie ends with the texts “Animal Park” and “Visit soon” appearing on-screen, confirming an even more violent sequel.

T-series, the production house behind Animal, recently confirmed through their Instagram post that they are collaborating with Sandeep Reddy Vanga for Animal Park. While there is very little known about the upcoming movie, it’s likely to pick up after the events of the post-credit scene, continuing the familial revenge saga. The movie will also likely see Ranbir Kapoor in a double role, as both Vijay and Aziz, suggesting that the filmmaker is not done obsessing over toxic characters. Still, one can at least hope that the sequel might serve as a chance for Vanga to redeem himself from all the hate he's been subjected to.

