Steve Buscemi is widely regarded to be one of the greatest character actors working today, as he has the ability to steal a film despite having a relatively limited amount of screen time. Buscemi has never been the type of actor who can sell a film based solely on his involvement, but seeing him pop up in classics like Ghost World and The Big Lebowski is always a nice surprise. It should come as no surprise that an actor of Buscemi's caliber would also be a great director, as he has already worked with many of the most acclaimed filmmakers working today. Although he had been doing strong work since his directorial debut Trees Lounge was released in 1992, Buscemi’s brutal drama Animal Factory features an amazing performance from Willem Dafoe.

Like Buscemi, Dafoe is an actor who works so frequently that it is almost easy to take him for granted. Despite having a brief brush with stardom when he was cast in Martin Scorsese’s controversial religious epic The Last Temptation of Christ and Paul Schrader’s neo-noir crime thriller Light Sleeper, Dafoe has spent the majority of his career working on smaller projects in which he’s cast in “character parts.” Animal Factory succeeded in allowing Dafoe to give a brave performance, which subverted the traditional mentor archetype and offered a sensitive look at masculinity.

What Is 'Animal Factory' About?

Based on the acclaimed novel of the same name by Edward Bunker (who has a brief cameo in the film), Animal Factory tells the story of a young man who is transferred to an adult prison facility after being convicted of drug possession. Ron Decker (Edward Furlong) doesn’t fit the standard definition of what an inhabitant of Philadelphia’s Holmesburg Prison looks like: he’s well-read, comes from a wealthy background, and doesn’t have a particular aptitude for violence. Although Ron is initially singled out by the older inmates as a potential target for abuse, he receives a surprising helping hand when the prison’s most veteran inhabitant, Earl Copen (Dafoe), decides to take him under his wing. While there’s no possibility that the two could escape together, Earl and Ron form a tight friendship that somehow makes the misery of their confinement more sustainable.

Buscemi uses the relationship between Earl and Ron to unpack how truly unsuccessful America’s legal and justice systems are, as it is evident that a life behind bars is not doing either of them any good. Despite his run-ins with the law, Ron is not actually addicted to drugs, he merely chooses to partake in dangerous activities to ruffle the feathers of his parents, who he feels have not given him reasonable expectations about what it is like to grow up. Similarly, Earl has been imprisoned for so long that any threat that he once possessed has long since been depleted. In fact, Earl has only grown more dangerous because he has had to adopt a tougher persona to ensure that none of the other prisoners will start a feud with him. While Earl and Ron are clearly need mental and physical rehabilitation that could feasibly get them adjusted back into society, they are forced to rely on one another when no one else will.

'Animal Factory' Features One of Willem Dafoe’s Best Performances

Dafoe does a great job at playing a non-traditional mentor character who begins to accept the responsibility of giving Ron guidance, as it becomes clear to him that the young man is receiving no support at home. Initially, Earl seems to go out of his way to protect Ron to prevent any outbreaks of violence at the prison that could make things difficult for all the inhabitants. However, it becomes evident that Earl’s intentions are much less selfish, as he seems a bit of himself in Ron. Decades ago, when he was first put behind bars, Earl was also a talented young man who thought that he had something to prove. Although there are moments in Animal Factory detailing crimes that are quite disturbing, Buscemi incorporates an aspect of human drama that is surprisingly sincere. Dafoe’s best moments come later on in the film when Ron begins looking to him for advice, and Earl begins to reflect upon the paternal role that he has seemingly inherited.

Dafoe is able to create a surprising, nuanced character whose skills and interests often come as a surprise, as Buscemi is a smart enough filmmaker that he leaves some of the more overt elements of his backstory up to the audience’s interpretation. It is revealed that Earl is quite smart, and often quotes Paradise Lost and the work of William Shakespeare when discussing the prison infrastructure with Ron. Given that he’s spent years with no clear goals in mind, Earl has spent some time catching up on the classics that he never got the chance to read before he was detained. Animal Factory wouldn’t have worked if Earl was transformed into a wise, misunderstood mentor with no apparent flaws, and there are moments where his outbursts of violence are quite disturbing. However, Dafoe gives a nuanced enough performance to suggest that Earl (and no one else) should be defined by his worst moments.

What Makes 'Animal Factory' Different From Other Prison Movies?

Animal Factory offered a far less sensationalized and more gritty look at prison than most Hollywood films, as classic escape movies like The Great Escape and Papillion did not offer an accurate depiction of what daily life was like for inmates. While there was a thematic depth to 1990s films like The Shawshank Redemption and The Green Mile that made them quite profound, Animal Factory occupied a “slice of life” category that felt more relatable. It’s a testament to Buscemi’s bravery as a filmmaker that he was willing to go out of his way to present viewers with uncomfortable truths about the way that prisoners are treated in this country.

