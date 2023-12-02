The Big Picture Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, has had a massive opening day at the box office, grossing ₹116 crore globally and setting a record for Bollywood films in North American theaters.

Animal is expected to have the biggest debut of Kapoor's career, solidifying him as the top Bollywood star of his generation.

The movie has garnered controversy for its abrasive storytelling and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's history of misogyny and toxic masculinity in his previous films.

This has been an uncommonly massive year for Indian cinema, with multiple movies generating record numbers at the box office. And this week, new records will be broken by the epic Hindi-language (or Bollywood) crime film, Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role. Directed by the provocateur Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal delivered the second-biggest opening day haul in Bollywood history, and currently finds itself sandwiched between two Shah Rukh Khan movies, both of which debuted earlier this year.

According to the production house T-Series, Animal grossed ₹116 crore (around $14 million) globally on opening day. This figure includes a massive ₹64 crore ($7.6 million) from its home country, India, and an estimated $2.5 million from North American theaters — a record for Bollywood films. Animal is also the first Bollywood movie to gross over $1 million domestically from Thursday previews alone. Earlier this year, SRK’s Pathaan and Jawan generated ₹106 crore ($12.7 million) and ₹130 crore ($15.6 million) on their respective opening days, and went on to gross over $100 million worldwide by the end of their theatrical runs.

Top Indian Movies of 2023 Global Box Office Jawan $138 million Pathaan $130 million Gadar 2 $83 million Leo $74 million Jailer $73 million

Animal is expected to generate over ₹300 crore (nearly $40 million) across its opening weekend at the global box office. This would be the biggest debut of Kapoor’s career, cementing him as the pre-eminent Bollywood star of his generation. A member of the illustrious “First Family of Bollywood,” the actor has had a rather inconsistent post-pandemic run, with the underperformer Shamshera, followed by the moderately successful superhero film Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva, and the romantic comedy Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. He stars in Animal, a hyper-violent saga about a murderous man's quest for his father's approval, alongside the veteran Anil Kapoor, and the heartthrob Rashmika Mandanna.

'Animal' Is Already Facing Controversy

Image via T Series Films

Already generating headlines for its abrasive storytelling, the movie is generating about as much buzz for its director. Vanga broke out with the Telugu-language hit Arjun Reddy, which he remade a few years later as Kabir Singh in Bollywood, to even bigger success. Both movies were criticized for their rampant misogyny and glorification of toxic masculinity, ideas that Vanga seems to have doubled down on in Animal.

The movie has been trashed by critics, and currently sits at a “rotten” 20% score on the aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. Its success will no doubt fuel heated debate about the state of mainstream Indian cinema, which stands in stark contrast to the considerably more progressive indie films that emerge out of the country. Also starring Bobby Deol as the villain and Tripti Dimri in a supporting role, Animal is playing in theaters. You can watch the film’s trailer below, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.