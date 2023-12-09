The Big Picture Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and starring Ranbir Kapoor, is a major box office hit in India, with the third-biggest opening of any Bollywood movie this year.

Despite its controversial themes and negative reviews, Animal has surpassed expectations and become Kapoor's biggest-ever film.

Animal's success issurprising because of its long runtime, competition from other films, and adult rating, making it the highest-grossing A-rated Indian film of all time.

The Indian blockbuster Animal is headed for a huge second weekend, after breaking numerous box office records in its first week of release. Directed by the provocateur Sandeep Reddy Vanga and starring Ranbir Kapoor, Animal delivered the third-biggest opening for a Bollywood movie this year, and has remarkably registered lower drops than the two top-grossing Hindi-language releases of 2023 — the Shah Rukh Khan-starrers Pathaan and Jawan — during its first week in theaters across the globe.

According to the studio T-Series, Animal has made ₹600 crore (just over $71 million globally) in eight days of release, as it aims to become the third Hindi film of the year to pass the coveted $100 million mark at the global box office. Pathaan and Jawan ended their theatrical runs with $130 million and $138 million, respectively, and as things stand, it seems entirely possible for Animal to challenge these figures. On its second Friday, Animal passed 2018’s Sanju to become Kapoor’s biggest-ever film, establishing him as the biggest male Bollywood star of his generation. Domestically, the movie will pass the $10 million mark this weekend, after registering unusually strong holds (for a foreign-language film) during the week.

Animal’s success is notable for several reasons. The movie clocks in at nearly three-and-a-half hours, which is excessive even by Indian standards. It also opened against the relatively important Sam Bahadur, a biopic starring Vicky Kaushal. Thirdly, it’s rated “A” — the Indian equivalent of the R rating. Needless to say, Animal is the highest-grossing A-rated Indian film of all time. But perhaps most significantly, Animal’s success comes despite the controversy it has generated.

'Animal's Success Has Raised Questions and Concerns in India

A lot of it was expected. The movie has been criticized for its glorification of toxic masculinity and disregard for misogynistic behavior, which is par for the course for Vanga. The filmmaker attracted similar brickbats for his first two films, the Telugu-language romantic thriller Arjun Reddy, starring Vijay Deverakonda, and to a greater degree, its Hindi-language remake, Kabir Singh, starring Shahid Kapoor. The conversations around the movie aren’t dissimilar to the discourse around 2019’s Joker, which, in many ways, had a similarly successful theatrical run.

The only difference is that Animal hasn’t been particularly well reviewed, although Kapoor’s central performance as a vengeful man with severe daddy issues has been praised. Animal currently sits at a “rotten” 30% score on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. Also starring Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol, Animal is currently playing in theaters. You can watch the film’s trailer here, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.