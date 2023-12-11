The Big Picture Animal directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and starring Ranbir Kapoor is a Bollywood blockbuster with record-breaking success at the box office.

The Bollywood blockbuster Animal, directed by the provocateur Sandeep Reddy Vanga and starring Ranbir Kapoor, delivered the biggest second-weekend haul in the history of Hindi-language cinema. The film is now less than $15 million shy of becoming the third Bollywood release of 2023 to pass the coveted $100 million mark at the global box office — a rarity for Indian films, even more so in the same calendar year.

Animal, which tracks the hyper-violent story of a vengeful man with severe daddy issues, delivered the second-biggest opening for Bollywood this year, sandwiched between two Shah Rukh Khan blockbusters — Pathaan and Jawan. But the movie has proven to be less front-loaded than both those hits, and is now tracking ahead of them. After 10 days of release, Animal has made ₹770 crore ($86 million worldwide). Of this total, over $50 million has come from India, and more than $11 million has come from North American theaters.

Animal is now the third-biggest overall Indian hit of the year behind Pathaan ($130 million) and Jawan ($138 million), both domestically and worldwide. While both those films served as rebound vehicles for objectively the biggest Indian movie star of his generation, SRK, Animal establishes Kapoor as arguably his true successor. The actor has had an uneven post-pandemic run, which began with the disastrous Shamshera, and continued with the modest hits Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva, and the romantic comedy Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

'Animal' Has Defied Poor Reviews and Controversy

Much of the movie’s success can also be attributed to Vanga, who, at just three films old, is a brand unto himself. Not, however, for the right reasons. While each of Vanga’s movies has been successful at the box office — Animal is the biggest A-rated film in history; that’s India’s equivalent of the R rating — they’ve also been criticized for their brazen misogyny and glorification of toxic masculinity. And as more people become attuned to his sensibilities, the backlash also becomes louder. He experienced something similar in 2019, with the film Kabir Singh. Like Animal, that movie defied poor reviews and emerged as one of the biggest Bollywood hits of the year.

And Animal’s record-breaking success has shown that reviews have little influence when the target audience's endorsement is so bullet-proof. Case in point, Animal currently sits at a “rotten” 30% score on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. Also starring Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol, the film is playing in theaters. You can watch the trailer for Animal here, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.