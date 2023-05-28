Welcome to the captivating world of TNT's Animal Kingdom, a gripping TV series that plunges viewers into the depths of a crime-ridden family's existence. Set amidst the sun-soaked beaches and gritty neighborhoods of Southern California, the series follows the Cody family as they navigate a treacherous criminal landscape. Led by its manipulative matriarch, this dysfunctional family survives through a web of deceit, heists, and perilous alliances.

Derived from the highly acclaimed Australian film, the American adaptation of Animal Kingdom showcases morally ambiguous characters driven by their desires, ambitions, and unwavering loyalty to one another. As the Cody brothers grapple with their own demons, they diver deeper into a world where power, control, and survival come at a high price. With its intense plot lines, complex characters, and relentless portrayal of the dark side of humanity, Animal Kingdom has emerged as a must-watch for fans of thrilling crime dramas. Read on for a look at the cast and characters of Animal Kingdom.

Ellen Barkin as Janine "Smurf" Cody

Ellen Barkin plays Janine "Smurf" Cody, the formidable matriarch within her family. Estranged from her grandson J, Smurf is both fiercely protective of her kin and exhibits a complex, quasi-incestuous affection toward them. While outwardly appearing as a legitimate businesswoman in the Southern California region, Smurf is, in reality, the provocative and influential head of a tightly-knit criminal clan consisting of her four adult sons. Oscillating between moments of nurturing care and menacing authority, this unpredictable and manipulative figure possesses a twisted emotional grip over her sons, evoking fear and resentment within them, all while they continue to vie for her love and approval.

Barkin gained prominence in the film industry with her breakthrough role in the 1982 film Diner and went on to star in notable films like Tender Mercies and Eddie and the Cruisers. Her performance in the 1991 film Switch earned her a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress. More recently, Barkin showcased her talent in the TV series Poker Face, where she appeared in an episode called "Exit Stage Death."

Shawn Hatosy as Andrew "Pope" Cody

Shawn Hatosy plays Andrew "Pope" Cody, the eldest of Smurf's sons. Pope, plagued by mental instability, frequently resorts to violence as a coping mechanism for the challenges he faces. Introduced in the pilot episode, he reappears at the Cody residence following a three-year incarceration at Folsom State Prison. Pope maintains a strong bond with his siblings, particularly his adopted brother Barry, commonly known as Baz. As the first season unfolds, it becomes apparent that Pope harbors an intense and unsettling fixation on Baz's wife Catherine.

Hatosy has gained recognition for his notable performances in various films, including In & Out and Alpha Dog. Additionally, he has made a mark with his portrayal of Detective Sammy Bryant in the crime drama series Southland, also on TNT.

Scott Speedman as Barry "Baz" Blackwell

Scott Speedman portrays Barry "Baz" Blackwell, an adopted son of Smurf and a key figure in the Cody family's robbery operations. Baz was adopted by Smurf at the age of 12 and appears to be the most level-headed among the Cody brothers. He plays a crucial role as Smurf's trusted lieutenant, actively involved in planning the family's armed robberies. Despite his seemingly calm demeanor, Baz is manipulative and primarily focused on his own interests.

Speedman gained recognition for his portrayal of Ben Covington in the coming-of-age drama series Felicity. In 2021, Speedman made a return to the medical drama series Grey's Anatomy as a main character, after previously appearing as Dr. Nick Marsh in a guest role during the show's 14th season. In 2022, Speedman starred in the David Cronenberg film Crimes of the Future.

Finn Cole as Joshua "J" Cody

Finn Cole plays Joshua "J" Cody, the son of Julia Cody (Jasper Polish) and grandson of Janine "Smurf" Cody. Throughout the show, J exhibits a pattern of infidelity in his relationships, having cheated on Nikki on two separate occasions. He also demonstrates a propensity for being attracted to risky or forbidden women, such as his teacher or the gang member Mia. J often displays a lack of emotional attachment to his family, as evidenced by his seemingly indifferent response to the deaths of his uncle and father figure, Baz. He does not appear to form strong connections with his uncles and shows minimal interest in his relatives. His loyalty to Smurf seems to be driven by a desire for wealth, success, and self-interest, believing that she represents his best chance for survival.

Cole has gained recognition for his portrayal of Michael Gray in the acclaimed BBC series Peaky Blinders. He also made an appearance as young Jakob Toretto in the film F9.

Jake Weary as Deran Cody

Jake Weary plays Deran Cody, the youngest son among Smurf's offspring. Deran is often seen as the carefree and adventurous spirit of the family, with a penchant for fast cars, exhilarating waves, and wild celebrations. Deran possesses a kind-hearted nature and unwavering loyalty towards his family. While not as quick to engage in physical altercations as his brothers, he is more than capable of holding his own when necessary. Despite his affection for his kin, Deran yearns for an escape from the criminal lifestyle that surrounds him, longing for a chance to live a normal life. However, achieving this seemingly impossible dream proves to be a significant challenge for him.

Weary gained recognition for his portrayal of Luke Snyder in the CBS soap opera As the World Turns and Vince Keeler in NBC's action-drama series Chicago Fire. His talent extends to the horror genre, with roles in films like It Follows and It Chapter Two.

Ben Robson as Craig Cody

Ben Robson plays Craig Cody, the second eldest among Smurf's sons. With his insatiable appetite for thrills, Craig is an adrenaline junkie who craves the rush of speed and daring escapades. As the middle son of the Cody family, he adds an element of unpredictability and a touch of mischief to their dynamic. Craig's mischievous spirit leads him down the path of risky antics, often indulging in daring adventures involving drugs and alcohol. He's the life of the party, known for throwing epic gatherings that guarantee a good time. When it comes to having fun, Craig is always at the forefront, injecting energy and excitement into every moment.

Robson notably appeared in the horror movie The Boy, which also featured Lauren Cohan and Rupert Evans. He was also part of the cast of Vikings, appearing in 13 episodes, and is set to play Frankie in the John Wick spinoff series The Continental (2023).