There seems to be only one more job for the Cody family. TNT has announced the premiere date for the sixth and final season of their critically acclaimed crime-family drama series Animal Kingdom. The conclusion to the series kicks off in June with a back-to-back premiere of the first two episodes.

The announcement was accompanied by a short, minute-long teaser trailer that promises an explosive and violent conclusion to the series. The trailer shows the Cody's deciding to take on "one last job" for a payout of $5 million, in hopes that this will give them the chance to "start fresh." Trouble is brewing for the whole family, however, as Pope's past actions are coming back to haunt him. A detective is now investigating him for the murder of Catherine, which he committed back in the show's first season and whose body was discovered in the season 5 finale. The trailer is capped off with the phrase, "We've buried enough family. This needs to end."

Animal Kingdom first premiered back in 2016 and stars Shawn Hatosy, Ben Robson, Jake Weary, Finn Cole, and Leila George. The show was developed for television by Jonathan Lisco and was inspired by the 2010 Australian film of the same name written and directed by David Michôd. The story of the series focuses on the Cody's, a criminal family located in Oceanside, California. The series follows the family as they continue to grow their empire, facing off with both the law, those outside of it, and each other.

Animal Kingdom ranked as a top 10 cable drama in 2021 and has Emmy Award winner John Wells serving as executive producer alongside Daniele Nathanson, Erin Jontow, Nick Copus, and Bradley Paul. Michôd and original film producer Liz Watts also serve as executive producers on the series. The series is produced by John Wells Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

The official synopsis for the final season reads:

In the final season of TNT’s adrenaline-fueled family crime drama, the Cody boys discover that they can’t outrun their past. With their empire expanding, a cold case investigation sets off a series of events that puts the entire family in jeopardy. Revenge, betrayal, and a reckoning with long forgotten violence leads to an explosive conclusion six seasons in the making.

Animal Kingdom's sixth and final season will premiere with back-to-back episodes starting on June 19 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on TNT. You can watch the brand-new teaser trailer for the upcoming season below:

