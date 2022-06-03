May we all get what we want and never what we deserve...

The official trailer for the sixth and final season of TNT’s Animal Kingdom is out. The tense, action-packed new trailer assures fans that the crime drama will be going out with a bang.

In the two-minute-long clip we see the Codys looking for a fresh start as they look to move things in the right direction. Denis Leary is back as Deran’s ne’er-do-well father along with Scott Speedman (Grey’s Anatomy) as the late Baz. Furthermore, we see the panic that ensues when Nick is abducted and we also see Moran Atias’ Detective Thompson’s intense efforts to get Pope to confess to Catherine’s murder.

The final season’s intent is established with Smurf’s toast in the clip, “may we all get what we want and never what we deserve,” voiced by one of the Cody brothers. At the end of Season 5 we saw that at a remote crime scene in the desert, a body was uncovered. While we thought it might have something to do with the DEA agent, it is revealed that the body actually belongs to Baz’s wife Catherine.

RELATED: 'Animal Kingdom' Season 6 Poster Reveals Descent Into Flames

The series is originally based on the 2010 movie by the same name. Written & directed by David Michôd and produced by Liz Watts the movie starred Jackie Weaver, Joel Edgerton, Ben Mendelsohn, and Guy Pearce. The TNT show further expands on the original premise set in the movie.

Original cast members Shawn Hatosy as Andrew "Pope" Cody, Finn Cole as Joshua "J" Cody, Ben Robson as Craig Cody, and Jake Weary as Deran Cody are all back for the final season.

John Wells Productions produce TNT’s Animal Kingdom in association with Warner Bros. Television. Emmy winner John Wells, Daniele Nathanson, Erin Jontow, Nick Copus, and Bradley Paul serve as executive producers on the series. The series is developed for television by Jonathan Lisco and the makers of the original movie, Michôd, and Watts, both also serve as executive producers on the series.

Check out the synopsis for Season 6:

In the final season of TNT’s adrenaline-fueled family crime drama, the Cody boys discover that they can’t outrun their past. With their empire expanding, a cold case investigation sets off a series of events that puts the entire family in jeopardy. Revenge, betrayal, and a reckoning with long forgotten violence leads to an explosive conclusion six seasons in the making.

Animal Kingdom Season 6 premiers back-to-back episodes on Sunday, June 19 at 9 pm ET/PT. In the meantime, watch the teaser trailer below:

