The first look at Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming movie Animal has been unveiled! The new poster sees the actor in a never seen before avatar. Producer of the feature T Series revealed the new poster on Twitter to mark the end of the year with a fitting caption, “Brave & ready to take over 2023!” Kapoor is looking brutal with an axe in hand and a bloodied shoulder, promising the flick to be an action-packed delight.

While the plot details are under wraps the movie is billed as a crime drama helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The director rose to fame with Vijay Deverakonda starring 2017 Telugu hit Arjun Reddy which he remade in Hindi starring Shahid Kapoor as Kabir Singh. Venga is known for bringing notorious characters to life with themes that are grounded in reality. Kapoor’s new look paints him as a gangster and points in a direction that he will indeed be playing an anti-hero much like the director’s previous creations.

Animal is produced by Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures along with Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, and Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios. Speaking to Variety the filmmakers shared their excitement in an official statement saying, “After the much-built anticipation for the film post its announcement, we’re happy to unveil the first glimpse to the audiences. Ranbir’s look in the poster very well justifies the gist of the film and we’re confident that the audience will witness a film that they deserve.”

Kapoor has had a good year with two releases this year. He led and produced the long-in-making director Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, the first movie launching Astra-Verse, a sci-fi trilogy based on Indian mythology, which became one of the biggest hits of the year grossing $54 million worldwide. His period action drama Shamshera, however, underperformed at the box office and failed to make a mark with the audience or critics. His other credits include Barfi starring alongside Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Imtiaz Ali’s Rockstar, Raj Kumar Hirani’s biopic of Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt titled Sanju, and more.

Venga co-wrote Animal with scribe Saurabh Gupta, Siddharth Singh, and Garima Wahal. The crime drama also casts Anil Kapoor (Slum Dog Millionaire), Rashmika Mandanna (Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1), Bobby Deol (Aashram), and Triptii Dimri (Qala) in key roles.

Animal is due to release on August 11, 2023, in 5 different languages viz Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada-language versions. You can check out the trailer for Brahmastra Part One: Shiva below.