The Big Picture Ranbir Kapoor returns with a vengeance in the blood-soaked revenge tale Animal, which combines Bollywood action and psychological thriller elements.

The film explores the toxic relationship between father Balbir Singh and son Arjun, leading Arjun to transform into a ruthless psychopath seeking revenge.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, known for his hit film Kabir Singh, Animal delves into themes of toxic masculinity and the impact of paternal approval in South Asian families.

Ranbir Kapoor is back with a bang as T-Series unveils a new trailer for Animal — a ferocious tale of blood-soaked revenge featuring Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Shakti Kapoor, among others. It’s a Bollywood action film, loaded with blood and gore, but also carries the now-signature psychological thriller aspects of Kapoor’s films — with a vibe that’s very similar to Sanju, a biopic of Sanjay Dutt.

The story focuses on the toxic bond between the father Balbir Singh (Anil Kapoor), and his son Arjun (Ranbir Kapoor). Although the exact plot details of the film are unknown, we know for a fact that it is a violent story that grows with the backdrop of this exact father-son relationship. Ranbir Kapoor’s character then undergoes a transformation into this vicious psychopath because of his problematic relationship with his father, taking viewers along for an action-filled, violent ride. The film is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga — who is well-known for helming Shahid Kapoor’s hit film Kabir Singh.

The trailer takes off as an injured Arjun has an intense, emotional encounter with his father Balbir Singh (Anil Kapoor). He complains about how rude his father was to him as a child. The whole scene actually looks more like a reminiscence of Ranbir Kapoor’s roles in both Tamasha and Sanju. But the blood-soaked tale that comes later in the trailer seems a lot more nuanced as Balbir Singh gets shot and Arjun wants to avenge him.

‘Animal’ Takes Family Drama to the Next Level

Vanga, who is known for helming films that touch on themes of toxic masculinity, is often on the receiving end of criticism for his edgy characters. Ranbir Kapoor, who belongs to a family of actors and filmmakers dominating Hindi cinema, might now also be in the spotlight for playing a borderline narcissist and problematic character. This is evident in the first teaser of Animal where Arjun is seen harshly responding to his love interest Gitanjali (played by Mandanna) for mentioning his father’s name and Arjun, because of his emotional turmoil, is unable to tackle his childhood pain that comes with the thought of his father.

The positive aspect of the story in Animal is its intense but intelligent take on societal issues, particularly highlighting the negative side of the pursuit of approval from paternal figures. Another Bollywood heartthrob — Deol, will also be taking center stage later in the film as the main antagonist.

Animal is all set for release worldwide on December 1, 2023. The film is highly anticipated and is expected to have a strong reception in theaters.

Check out the official trailer below: