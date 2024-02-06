The Big Picture Indian crime epic Animal has delivered the top opening week figures for any Indian film on Netflix, with 20.8 million viewing hours.

Animal debuted at number four on the global top 10 list, trailing behind Badland Hunters, Sixty Minutes, and Society of the Snow.

Despite poor reviews and controversy surrounding its depiction of women, Animal grossed over $110 million worldwide and may post even bigger numbers in week two.

After a blockbuster theatrical run that concluded with about as much controversy as commercial success, the Indian Hindi-language crime epic Animal recently landed on Netflix to an equally resounding reception. According to the streamer’s weekly top 10 list, which tabulates viewership figures across the service, Animal has delivered the top opening week figures for any Indian film on the platform.

The film debuted at number four on the global top 10 list in its first week, with 20.8 million viewing hours in total. Animal trailed behind the Korean-language post-apocalyptic action movie Badland Hunters, the German-language action film Sixty Minutes, which is in its second week, and the Spanish-language Oscar-nominated survival drama Society of the Snow, which is now in its fourth week of release. Last year, the top opening week figures for a foreign-language film were delivered by Troll (75 million).

As far as Indian movies go, the recent Telugu-language hit Salaar racked up only 4.7 viewing hours in its first week, which isn’t a lot, considering its $85 million-plus theatrical run. The Archies, a Netflix original, generated only 5.2 million viewing hours during Christmastime last year. The record for the top one-week viewership on Netflix (for an Indian film) was previously held by Jaane Jaan, the Hindi-language adaptation of the wildly popular Japanese novel "The Devotion of Suspect X." Starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, who incidentally happens to be Animal star Ranbir Kapoor’s cousin, Jaane Jaan racked up 18.8 million viewership hours in its first week.

'Animal' Was One of the Top Grossing Indian Films of 2023

Kapoor’s romantic comedy Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar generated 11.3 million viewership hours in week one after a moderately successful theatrical run last year. Meanwhile, the other top debuts for Indian films on Netflix were delivered by Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan (14.9 million viewership hours in week one), Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi (13.8 million) and Darlings (10.2 million) and the recent spy drama Khufiya (13.2 million). Most impressively, Animal’s opening week viewership has exceeded even that of 2022’s crossover hit RRR, which generated 7.1 million viewership hours in week one, before blowing up in its second week and raking in 18.3 million viewership hours. The period epic remained in the top 10 for several more weeks, and if historical trends are anything to go by, Animal might post even bigger numbers in week two.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and clocking in at 201 minutes long, Animal delivered the second-biggest opening day haul of 2023 at the Indian box office, and finished its run as one of the biggest Bollywood films of all time, grossing over $110 million worldwide. The film’s success was marred by harsh criticism surrounding its depiction of women, and its glorification of toxic masculinity. Reviews were generally poor, with Animal sitting at a “rotten” 30% score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. You can watch the movie on Netflix, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

Animal A father, who is often away due to work, is unable to comprehend the intensity of his son's love. Ironically, this fervent love and admiration for his father and family creates conflict between the father and son. Release Date December 1, 2023 Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga Cast Ranbir Kapoor , Anil Kapoor , Bobby Deol , Rashmika Mandanna Runtime 204 minutes Main Genre Action Writers Suresh Bandaru , Saurabh Gupta , Pranay Reddy Vanga , Sandeep Reddy Vanga

