Most films try to be relatable to their audiences, and so they often utilize a protagonist who is human, so that viewers are able to see more of themselves in them, not just physically, but emotionally, too. However, this isn't always the case. In fact, there have been a fair share of several movies (mostly animated features) that use protagonists who are decidedly not human, and can range anywhere from birds to pigs to man's best friend, the domestic dog.

This is not only to make them more appealing to children, but it's actually harder to pull off, because it isn't easy putting human qualities into an animal without making them seem too far removed from what they actually are. But when this is done right, these protagonists become some of the most legendary movie heroes. These are the best animal protagonists in movies, main characters who are memorable, impactful, and of course, adorable.

10 Blu

'Rio' Series (2011-2014)

Blu (Jesse Eisenberg) is a Spix's macaw, a beautiful species of blue birds that has since unfortunately become extinct in the wild. To its credit, Rio very much raises the issue of the endagered status of these birds, with the plot revolving around very few of them being left alive in the world. Estimated to be the last male of his kind, Blu is shipped away to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, to meet with Jewel (Anne Hathaway), the last known female.

Blu is not as memorable as other animal protagonists on account of the fact that Rio itself isn't the most memorable movie (even though it is good). Still, his shy, socially awkward personality makes him a lovable figure, and a perfect mascot for the movie--one who's also got a brilliant message to share about animal extinction and endangered species.

9 Sid the Sloth

'Ice Age' Series (2002-2022)

Sid (John Leguizamo) is a prehistoric sloth first introduced in the original Ice Age movie, and remains as one of three leading figures throughout the rest of the main installments. What makes Sid so endearing is not only his silly voice, but also how darn relatable he is. He isn't the brightest, but this makes him blissfully unaware of the horrors of prehistory. He's more concerned about food, sleep, and friends than he is about actual danger.

When danger does strike however, he only really winds up helping by accident, assuming he can stop screaming and get a grip, at least. Pretty much everybody hates him (including his own family), but he remains optimistic through it all. He mostly just serves as comic relief, but pretty much everything that comes out of his mouth is pure gold, which is what makes him easily the best part of the franchise.

8 Babe

'Babe' Series (1995-1998)

The 90s saw the release of a couple of different talking pig movies, but none of them have been so masterfully-crafted as 1995's Babe, in which Christine Cavanaugh voices the eponymous piglet. As a movie, Babe was a surprising critical success, winning an Oscar and being nominated for six more, which is quite a feat considering the reputation of other films of its kind.

As for Babe himself, he is just so lovable in every way imaginable. His story is gut-wrenching and emotional, beginning on a somber note with the revelation that Babe is an orphan. He is used in a local "guess the weight" contest, with the winner bringing him home to their farm, but Babe must prove his usefulness or else risk being slaughtered and eaten. To be useful, he literally crows like a rooster every morning at sunrise, which is quite a talent for a pig. The special effects for Babe are not only perfect, but the heart and the story behind him is one that children remember fondly well into their adulthoods.

7 Lady

'Lady and the Tramp' (1955)

Lady (Barbara Luddy) of Lady and the Tramp is an uptight Cocker Spaniel from a well-off family who begins getting mistreated when her owners have their aunt come to dogsit. Kicked out of the house and left to fend for herself, she meets Tramp (Larry Roberts), a stray mutt, who shows her what it's like to live without an owner. Tramp is a remarkable protagonist too, but he has some character flaws that make him just a little less likable than Lady.

Lady is a testament to the idea that even though everyone has a job and a duty, you should always stop to smell the roses and just let loose every once in a while.

Lady begins her life as feeling indebted to the family, but once she gets a taste of freedom, she is able to let go of herself and enjoy what the world has to offer. Though, she also understands the importance of loyalty, and still believes her purpose to be to protect her family's baby. She is a testament to the idea that even though everyone has a job and a duty, you should always stop to smell the roses and just let loose every once in a while. She is not only lovable as a dog, but is a superb role model for young children, too.

6 Po

'Kung Fu Panda' Series (2008-2024)

Po (Jack Black) isn't just a big fat panda--he's the big fat panda. Living in Imperial China and running a noodle shop with his father, Po has aspirations of becoming a martial artist. His dreams come true when he is selected by the leader of the Furious Five to be the chosen Dragon Warrior. He gets off to a bit of a rocky start, but over time, ends up becoming quite the martial artist, able to take on foes that get increasingly tougher with each installment of Kung Fu Panda.

What makes him so lovable is how contrary he is to the stereotypical kung fu warrior. He spends most of his time eating and sleeping, and is far more clumsy than a Dragon Warrior should be but audiences love him anyway. And let's be honest, things don't get more awesome than a giant panda that uses kung fu to beat up his enemies. It's a weird combination, but one that works so well.

5 Roger Rabbit

'Who Framed Roger Rabbit?' (1988)

Roger Rabbit (Charles Fleischer) of Who Framed Roger Rabbit? is definitely one of the more zany animal protagonists out there. He's a cartoon bunny with a silly voice and a goofy demeanor, but that hasn't stopped audiences from falling in love with him. The film, seamlessly mixing live action and animation, follows the misadventures of the rambunctious rabbit as he is framed for a murder he did not commit. He enlists the help of a washed-up detective to help him prove his innocence, but being a doofy cartoon, only winds up getting in the way.

He's one of the most iconic cartoon characters in cinema, and a great animal protagonist to boot, though he doesn't share any real similarities with actual rabbits aside from appearance. Still, he is so beloved because of his manner of speaking, his clumsy, yet adorable behaviour, and his comedic value within the movie's world.

4 Dumbo

'Dumbo' (1941)

Dumbo is the story of a circus elephant with abnormally large ears, allowing him to fly around. Interestingly, as opposed to typical Disney conventions, Dumbo does not have any lines of dialogue in the film whatsoever, but that doesn't mean he can't express emotion. From his adorable blue eyes to his happy disposition, Dumbo is infinitely lovable and one of Disney's many trademark characters.

Perhaps his story is one that has caught on due to its timeless message that it's okay to be different. Even Dumbo, who has enormous ears, can find a use for them, meaning anyone who is a little different in any way will surely be able to find some sort of talent or positive attribute within their differences. Overall, even though he doesn't talk, Dumbo is still an iconic Disney character, and a wonderful animal protagonist.

3 Joey

'War Horse' (2011)

War Horse isn't exactly a feel-good, whimsical animal adventure, as it follows the life of a horse named Joey during World War I. Some may not even realize it, but Joey is indeed the main character of the film, made apparent by the fact that in the original novel by Michael Morpurgo, Joey is the narrator. As demands for horses to be used in the cavalry soar, Joey is taken from his home on a farm to be used in the war effort, prompting his young owner, Albert (Jeremy Irvine) to set off to the front in search of his beloved companion.

Joey ranks high up amongst animal protagonists in movies because of how much he's seen and been through, combined with his heroic deeds and the bond that he and Albert share. And most of all, the fact that he survives horrors unimaginable and manages to make his way home with his best friend in the whole world. Joey doesn't actually say a word throughout the film, but he is still infinitely expressive, telling a remarkable tale of friendship and sacrifice.

2 Bambi

'Bambi' Series (1942-2006)

The titular deer from Bambi has remained one of Disney's most iconic characters for nearly 100 years. Maybe it's because of his heartbreaking story, or perhaps it's his child-like nature and his sense of curiosity. Whatever the reason, you'd be hard-pressed to find anyone who doesn't adore Bambi (or at the very least, know who he is).

The story of the film follows Bambi as he grows, after losing his mother to a hunter at a young age, and reuniting with his estranged father shortly after. His story is simple, but also illustrates the harsh realities of being a deer in a world where not only humans exist, but so do other predators. Bambi himself is still a representation of the child-like sense of wonder that Disney provides, and represents one of the first of Disney's most revered and acclaimed films that have long stood the test of time.

1 Simba

'The Lion King' Series (1994-2019)

Simba of The Lion King is by far the best animal protagonist because of all that he represents. After his uncle Scar (Jeremy Irons) murders Simba's father and usurps his throne, Simba is cast off from the kingdom, where he meets a meerkat and a warthog, who raise him until he is an adult, and is fit to rise up against his uncle and take back what is rightfully his, making friends along the way, of course.

Not only is he a ferocious fighter and a force to be reckoned with, but he's also got a softer side, and is equally capable of being kind, maintaining friendships, and showing mercy to his adversaries. Simba is the embodiment of perseverance and resolve, giving families the message that no matter how bad things get, if something is worth fighting for, you should give it your best shot. Despite impossible odds, Simba is able to reclaim his kingdom and raise a pride of his own, which makes him the best, most memorable animal protagonist, hands down.