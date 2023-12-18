The Big Picture Animal becomes the third Indian film this year to surpass $100 million at the global box office despite poor reviews and backlash.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and starring Ranbir Kapoor, Animal is now the third-biggest Indian film of the year and the ninth-biggest of all time.

Despite its excessive length, restricted adult audience, and criticism of toxic masculinity, Animal's success solidifies Vanga as a recognizable filmmaker and establishes Kapoor as a Bollywood star.

Poor reviews and loud backlash didn’t stop the Bollywood blockbuster Animal from passing two significant box office milestones this weekend — its third. The crime epic, directed by the provocateur Sandeep Reddy Vanga and starring Ranbir Kapoor, became the third Indian film of the year to pass the coveted $100 million milestone at the global box office. Of this total, over $60 million has come from its home country, India.

Animal is now the third-biggest Indian film of the year, behind the two Shah Rukh Khan mega-hits, Pathaan ($130 million) and Jawan ($138 million). Animal is also the ninth-biggest Indian film of all time, and the only film in the top 10 to be rated A — that’s the Indian equivalent of the R rating. This weekend, Animal eclipsed Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and Padmaavat to become the fifth-biggest Indian film of all time at the domestic box office, with over $13.6 million in the bank. This comes at a time when two other foreign films, The Boy and the Heron and Godzilla Minus One, are also bringing some diversity to the domestic marketplace.

The film’s success comes despite three major factors that could’ve worked against it. Animal runs at a daunting 201 minutes long, which is excessive even by Indian standards. It’s also restricted to adult audiences, because of its hyper-violent tone, some nudity, and liberal swearing. But most importantly, the film has defied a growing push-back from certain quarters that are criticizing its perceived glorification of toxic masculinity and disrespect for women.

'Animal's Success Comes at the Cost of its Star's Reputation

Director Vanga was at the receiving end of similar complaints twice before, after the release of his debut film, Arjun Reddy, and then its Hindi remake, Kabir Singh. At just three films old, Vanga has emerged as one of India's most recognizable mainstream filmmakers. Animal’s success has also established Kapoor, who hails from the “first family of Bollywood,” as the star that he was always predicted to become. This is by far his biggest hit, and comes after an uncertain post-pandemic period marked by an outright bomb, Shamshera, and a couple of moderately successful films, Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

Reviews for Animal have been terrible; the film currently sits at a “rotten” 28% score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. Chances of it hitting the rarefied ₹1,000 crore mark globally (roughly $120 million) look slim, with SRK’s third film of 2023, Dunki, slated for release on December 21, followed by the Kannada-language tent-pole Salaar, starring Prabhas, a day after that. You can watch the trailer for Animal here, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.