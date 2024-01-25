The Big Picture Bollywood blockbuster Animal is finally coming to Netflix after a short theatrical release, debuting on January 26.

The film attracted criticism for its misogynistic content, but it still broke box office records and became the top-grossing A-rated film of all time in India.

Animal stars Ranbir Kapoor and also features Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor, making Kapoor the biggest superstar of his generation.

After a short but intense wait, the Bollywood blockbuster Animal is finally landing on Netflix. This is the first time that the controversial film will be available for viewing at home, after debuting in theaters on December 1. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and starring Ranbir Kapoor, Animal will debut on the streamer on January 26, which happens to be India’s Republic Day holiday. Netflix made the announcement with a special 30-second video teasing the film’s most memorable moments.

In the post-pandemic era, a nearly two-month long theatrical window is massively unusual in India, with a few exceptions, of course. Laal Singh Chaddha, the Bollywood remake of Forrest Gump, also took its time to land on Netflix in 2022. On the flip-side, the recent Telugu-language blockbuster Salaar: Part 1 — Ceasefire debuted on the streamer just three weeks after its theatrical debut.

Through the course of its run, Animal broke numerous box office records, but also attracted an uncommon level of criticism. Like Vanga’s first two films — the Telugu-language romantic drama Arjun Reddy and its Hindi-language remake Kabir Singh — Animal was also viewed as misogynistic. A revenge saga about a venomous man who goes on a violent rampage after his father is attacked, Animal features several scenes of cruelty towards women.

'Animal' Was Easily the Most-Discussed Bollywood Film of 2023

Animal A father, who is often away due to work, is unable to comprehend the intensity of his son's love. Ironically, this fervent love and admiration for his father and family creates conflict between the father and son. Release Date December 1, 2023 Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga Cast Ranbir Kapoor , Anil Kapoor , Bobby Deol , Rashmika Mandanna

The film defied the poor reviews — it currently sits at a “rotten” 31% score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes — to become the top-grossing A-rated film of all time. That’s India’s equivalent of the R rating, which is interesting, because the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time, Joker, was also similarly debated. Animal eventually became the third-biggest Indian hit of 2023, behind the two Shah Rukh Khan blockbusters, Pathaan and Jawan. It ultimately grossed $108 million globally, establishing Kapoor, who belongs to the “First Family of Bollywood,” as the biggest superstar of his generation.

Animal also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Bobby Deol, and the Bollywood icon Anil Kapoor, whom Western audiences would recognize from his appearances in Slumdog Millionaire, 24, and Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol. Incidentally, Kapoor’s latest film, the big-budget action drama Fighter, debuted theatrically on Thursday. You can watch the Animal announcement video here, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.