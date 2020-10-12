Watch: Hulu’s ‘Animaniacs’ Reboot Gives Fans a ‘Jurassic Park’-ified First Look

Hulu revealed the first look at its Animaniacs revival series on Sunday at New York Comic-Con 2020. The Animaniacs revival has been in the works for a few years after Hulu gave the wacky animated series a two-season order back in 2018. It’s been more than 20 years since the original Animaniacs series debuted in September 1993 and running for five seasons.

Since the return on Animaniacs is big news, it required a big announcement. So, a new, first-look teaser clip was unveiled at NYCC featuring Animaniacs executive producer Steven Spielberg (ever heard of him?) and the animated cast of Jurassic Park. The clip is a parody of one of the most memorable scenes from Jurassic Park (which, to wit, was released three months before Animaniacs premiered in 1993, with Grant and Ellie hopping out of their Jeep to marvel not over dinosaurs, but the return of Wakko, Yakko, and Dot, a.k.a. the Animaniacs. An animated Spielberg steps in to also reveal to Ellie that the Hulu Animaniacs revival series will not only be bringing back the Warner brothers — and sister! — but also Pinky and The Brain.

The original voice cast of Animaniacs — Rob Paulsen, Jess Harnell, and Tress MacNeille — will be back to voice their iconic characters. Spielberg will also be back as an executive producer. Hulu has greenlit two seasons of the new Animaniacs series, with the first season getting 13 episodes. The second Animaniacs season is expected to arrive in 2021.

The Animaniacs will make their zany to max return on Hulu starting November 20. Get your first look at the return of the wackiest animated trio below. Get even more Hulu updates here.

Here’s the official synopsis for Hulu’s Animaniacs revival:

Hulu, Amblin Television, and Warner Bros. Animation are proud to unveil a brand-new version of the iconic family-friendly cartoon series for the whole family, as the Warner siblings, Yakko and Wakko, and the Warner sister Dot, have a great time wreaking havoc and mayhem in the lives of everyone they meet. After returning to their beloved home, the Warner Bros. Water Tower, the Animaniacs waste no time in causing chaos and comic confusion as they run loose through the studio and beyond, turning the world into their personal playground. Joining Yakko, Wakko, and Dot, fan-favorite characters Pinky and the Brain will also return to continue their quest for world domination in each of the 13 episodes.

