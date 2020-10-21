The Hulu’s ‘Animaniacs’ Reboot Trailer Is a Zany, Insany, and Never Mansplainy Thrill Ride

Hulu has released the official trailer for the Animaniacs reboot and oh my gosh, yes, yes, yes, inject this into my veins right now. It’s been more than 25 years since Animaniacs first aired, introducing us to the extremely wacky sibling trio of Wakko, Yakko, and Dot. (The first two are the titular Warner Bros., for your information, and Dot won’t let you forget she’s the lone Warner sister.) Now, with the combined efforts of Hulu, Amblin Entertainment, and Warner Bros. Animation, the Warner siblings are back in business.

What’s their business, you ask? Well, causing absolute mayhem wherever they go, of course! And there is plenty of mayhem to be had in the official trailer for this Animaniacs reboot. We knew things would be extremely zany based on the Jurassic Park-ified reboot teaser released recently. But this new trailer promises Animaniacs will also be totally insany (and never mansplainy) as Wakko (Jess Harnell), Yakko (Rob Paulsen), and Dot (Tress MacNeille) grab that sweet, sweet reboot money and serve up 13 new episodes of prime, Grade A Animaniacs shenanigans. The reboot sees the Warner siblings get back into the swing of things and updated on everything they missed in their long absence. Familiar Animaniacs characters like Pinky (Paulsen) and the Brain (Maurice LaMarche) will also be popping up to join in the action.

Hulu has already greenlit Animaniacs for a two-season reboot. The first season is coming in late November 2020 and the second season is expected in 2021. Steven Spielberg is back on the Animaniacs beat as an executive producer. Additional producers on the Animaniacs roster include Sam Register, President, Warner Bros. Animation, Amblin Television Co-Presidents Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey, and Wellesley Wild. Gabe Swarr serves as a co-executive producer.

All new episodes of Animaniacs arrive on Hulu on November 20. Watch the official trailer below. For more, find out what’s is coming to Hulu through the end of October.

Allie Gemmill is the Weekend Contributing Editor for Collider. You can follow them on Twitter @_matineeidle.