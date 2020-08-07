Hulu’s ‘Animaniacs’ to Start Being Zany to the Max This November
Animaniacs is coming back — and they now have an official premiere date. Hulu announced Friday that its revival of the ’90s favorite will begin on Friday, November 20 with 13 episodes. A second season, also consisting of 13 episodes, will premiere in 2021.
It’s been 22 years since the show aired its final episode, and the announcement that Hulu would be reviving the iconic adventures of Yakko, Wakko, and Dot was first made in 2018. So it’s been a long wait to get even a glimpse of the beloved Warner siblings’ return. Here’s the official description, provided by Hulu:
Hulu, Amblin Television and Warner Bros. Animation are proud to unveil a brand-new version of the iconic family friendly cartoon series for the whole family, as the Warner siblings, Yakko and Wakko, and the Warner sister Dot, have a great time wreaking havoc and mayhem in the lives of everyone they meet. After returning to their beloved home, the Warner Bros. Water Tower, the Animaniacs waste no time in causing chaos and comic confusion as they run loose through the studio and beyond, turning the world into their personal playground. Joining Yakko, Wakko and Dot, fan-favorite characters Pinky and the Brain will also return to continue their quest for world domination in each of the 13 episodes.
There’s no word on how closely the show will adhere to the ’90s original (though it feels like a safe bet that the new theme song will not include a reference to our 42nd president’s love of playing the saxophone) — but it’s great to get confirmation that Pinky and the Brain would also be returning. (Fingers crossed that Slappy Squirrel, The Goodfeathers, Rita and Runt, Buttons and Mindy, and/or Minerva Mink also get a chance at a comeback.)
The show’s executive producers include returning EP Steven Spielberg (what’s he been doing since Animaniacs went off the air, I wonder?), as well as Sam Register, President, Warner Bros. Animation and Blue Ribbon Content, Amblin Television Co-Presidents Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey, and Wellesley Wild. Gabe Swarr serves as co-executive producer. Animaniacs is produced by Amblin Television in association with Warner Bros. Animation.
Again, Animaniacs returns Friday, November 20 on Hulu. Check out the first look artwork below.
- Can’t Dance? ‘Work It’ Stars Sabrina Carpenter and Liza Koshy Have Advice for You
- HBO Max Secretly Has One of the Best Film Libraries in All of Streaming
- The Top 10 Most Popular Movies on Netflix Right Now
- Shia LaBeouf Movies Ranked From Worst to Best to, Uh, 'Bobby'
- DC Fandome Lineup Includes Robert Pattinson, Gal Gadot, Zack Snyder, Dwayne Johnson and More