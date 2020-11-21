Hulu has resurrected the Warner Brothers and the Warner Sister for the highly anticipated reboot of Animaniacs. The 13-episode first season (of a total of two ordered so far) is now available to binge-watch on Hulu. Not everyone is super thrilled at the manner in which Yakko, Wakko, and Dot return -- evidenced by our own Gregory Lawrence's review, which you can read here -- so we thought we'd take a look at this "legacy-quel" for ourselves.

I was joined by regular Collider contributor Rafael Motamayor for this super-fun episode in which we picked apart the new Animaniacs to bring you the Good, the Bad, and the LOL. Rafael brings a different perspective to the show from both myself and Greg, so you'll have three slightly skewed looks at the reboot thanks to our combined critical powers. You can also check out our own Drew Taylor's interview with the creative minds behind Animaniacs (keep an eye out for it on Collider) and read Rafael's own articles at Rotten Tomatoes, Observer, and here on our own site for more. Will we dip the rebooted toons? Tune in to find out!

If you’re new to our podcast audience, Saturday Mourning Cartoons is a long-running podcast for all things animation, including reviews and interview. If you want to support the podcast, and help us to bring original animation into the world, you can do so at our Patreon page and by subscribing on YouTube. You can find all of our previous and continuing episodes on Podbean, iTunes, Stitcher, Spotify, or your favorite iOS or Android app.

