A new look at Hulu’s reboot of Animaniacs Season 2 has been released, courtesy of this year's New York Comic Con. The teaser shows Yakko, Wakko, and Dot striking a Thundercats-like pose in anticipation of the second season of the show. Season 2 of Animaniacs will premiere November 5 on Hulu with a total of 13 episodes.

Though the trailer played into a very specific kind of 80’s nostalgia, Animaniacs originally aired from 1993 through 1995. The Hulu reboot premiered in 2020 and has, like the original show, leaned heavily into pop-culture reference and adult-friendly humor. And if the newly released teaser is any indication, the reboot will continue its journey through the canon of American television.

The latest season will follow the sporadic adventures of the Warner siblings as they tear through the fabric of pop culture and history, barreling through the fourth wall in their exploits. They will be joined by the iconic duo of Pinky and the Brain in their side quests, as they fumble through their attempts at conquering the world.

Image via Amblin Television/Warner Bros. Animation

RELATED: ‘Animaniacs’ Actors Jess Harnell, Rob Paulsen, and Maurice LaMarche on Returning to the Iconic Show

Rob Paulsen, Jess Harnell, Tress MacNeille, and Maurice LaMarche, who all lent their voices to Animaniacs original run, will also be returning to the show.

Steven Spielberg, whose Amblin Entertainment produced the original 1993 TV show and the Hulu reboot, is returning as executive producer. Sam Register, President of Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios will also be serving as producer. He is joined by Amblin Television Co-Presidents Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey, who will executive produce. Wellesley Wild is returning as showrunner for the Hulu series. His career has spanned two decades, working closely on several Seth MacFarlane projects, including the similarly wacky and referential Family Guy and The Orville, for which he served as both writer and producer. He also wrote and produced both films in MacFarlane’s Ted franchise.

All episodes of Animaniacs' second season will be released to Hulu on November 5. Check out the first-look clip below:

KEEP READING: ‘Animaniacs’ Season 2 Trailer Shows the Warner Siblings Are Still Totally Insaney (With Pinky and the Brainy)

Share Share Tweet Email

Cary Joji Fukunaga on ‘No Time to Die’ and Why Christopher Nolan Is the Reason More of the Movie Wasn’t Shot in IMAX Fukunaga also talks about if he’d do another Bond movie, the status of Stanley Kubrick’s 'Napoleon', and more.

Read Next