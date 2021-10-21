Yakko, Wakko, and their sister Dot are back for more zanier, brainer, and insanier adventures in Season 2 of Animaniacs. The new Season 2 trailer from Hulu, which Collider can exclusively debut today along with some brand-new poster art, highlights the Warner Bros. ensemble of the characters’ shenanigans in Ancient Rome, Biblical times, space, and more. Much like the original family-friendly series, which ran from 1993 to 1998, Hulu’s 2020 reboot, leans heavily into pop-culture references (and the occasional adult-friendly humor), often in musical form.

This season, the Warner siblings are back (along with everyone's favorite world-conquering duo, Pinky and the Brain) to wreak havoc everywhere and anywhere. From the classic Warner Bros. lot to an international beauty pageant and even outer space, we're in store for a lot more fun. Season 2 also promises the return of Starbox and Cindy, as well as some characters that may have been left on the cutting room floor in Season 1.

Rob Paulsen (Yakko), Jess Harnell (Wakko), Tress MacNeille (Dot), and Maurice LaMarche (The Brain) who all voiced Animaniacs characters in the original series, will also be returning to the show. Steven Spielberg, who served as executive producer for the original series under Amblin, will also return as executive producer for the Hulu reboot.

Season 2’s 13 episodes come to Hulu on Friday, November 5. Check out Collider's exclusive look at the new Animaniacs Season 2 trailer as well as new poster art below:

Here's the official synopsis for Season 2:

Yakko, Wakko and Dot return with big laughs and the occasional epic takedown of authority figures in serious need of an ego check. The new season of the Emmy award-winning series is packed with enough comedy sketches, pop culture parodies, musical comedy, and self-referential antics to fill a water tower. Hulu, Amblin Television and Warner Bros. Animation join forces again to continue the legacy of the iconic, family friendly animated series.

