The second season of the 'Animaniacs' reboot is coming later this year.

After reviving the Warner siblings Yakko, Wakko, and Dot for a revival of Animaniacs last year, Hulu has announced when it's bringing back the trio for another season in a new teaser.

This new teaser focuses on the younger Warner Bros., Wakko, as he watches his tablet with bated breath, waiting for the announcement of the second season of Animaniacs. After several clips from the show, including a look at Pinky and the Brain, Wakko is overjoyed with the announcement that Animaniacs is coming back for a second season on November 5th.

Image via Hulu

RELATED: ‘Animaniacs’ Actors Jess Harnell, Rob Paulsen, and Maurice LaMarche on Returning to the Iconic Show

Even before the second season premieres, Animaniacs has already been renewed for a third season, which should make Wakko very excited. The first season of Animaniacs was already a success for Hulu, winning the streaming service four Emmys, and receiving a nomination from the Producers Guild of America for Outstanding Children’s Program. The original run of Animaniacs aired for five seasons and 99 episodes, and from the looks of it, Hulu is quickly gaining on those numbers.

Animaniacs returns with 13 new episodes on November 5. Check out the new totally insaney teaser and synopsis for the upcoming second season below.

Yakko, Wakko and Dot return for an all-new season of this iconic, family-friendly series with something for everyone: pop culture parodies, musical showstoppers, takedowns of historical baddies and even some important safety tips. Join the Warners and Pinky and the Brain as they wreak havoc everywhere they go, from the Warner Bros. lot to an international beauty pageant, even all the way into outer space. Keep an eye out for season one favorites Starbox and Cindy, as well as some rejected Animaniacs characters that were left on the cutting room floor.

KEEP READING: The 'Animaniacs' Reboot Is Going to Upset Some Folks | A Saturday Mourning Cartoons Review

Share Share Tweet Email

Ryan Reynolds Gives ‘Deadpool 3’ Script Update, Says There’s Probably a 70% Chance It Starts Filming Next Year "We’re really actively developing it and getting it into pretty good shape."

Read Next