Yakko (Rob Paulsen), Wakko (Jess Harnell), and Dot (Tress MacNeille) Warner will be returning in new episodes of Animaniacs one last time, and the Animaniacs Twitter account has released a new teaser trailer for the third and final season of Hulu's revival series.

The teaser trailer begins with Brain (Maurice LaMarche) telling Pinky (Paulsen) not to open the green door, which is labeled as "Animaniacs Season 3." Pinky can't resist and opens the door, revealing a montage of clips with the show's theme song playing in the background. The montage includes the Warner siblings messing with cars at the Warner Bros. Studio, a telephone falling on Pinky and the Brain, and Dot riding a motorcycle. The teaser trailer concludes with Pinky saying "I love it," and that he has no notes to give, which leads to Brain giving a sigh.

Hulu's Animaniacs revival premiered on the streaming service in 2020. It focuses on stories starring the Warner siblings and on Pinky and the Brain. In the series, the Warner siblings were cartoon characters created in the 1930s. However, due to how crazy and unpredictable they were, they were locked away in the Warner Bros. Studio water tower, until they escaped decades later. Throughout the revival series, the characters react to the way that the world has changed since they last appeared on television in the 1990s. In the revival, the siblings interact with the studio's CEO Nora Rita Norita (Stephanie Escajeda), who took over from Thaddeus Plotz (Frank Welker) from the original 90s series. The Pinky and the Brain segments focus on two genetically engineered lab mice. While Brain's goal is to take over the world, Pinky is more concerned with having fun, which usually leads to their plans falling apart.

RELATED: 'Animaniacs' Voice Cast Guide (for Both the Original and Revival Series!)

The original Animaniacs series aired from 1993 to 1998. Along with the Warner siblings and Pinky and the Brain, it featured other recurring characters like Slappy Squirrel (Sherri Stoner), The Goodfeathers, and Buttons and Mindy (voiced by Welker and Nancy Cartwright). Many of the show's other recurring characters were referenced in the revival's segment "Good Warner Hunting" from the fifth episode. A direct-to-video film based on the series, Wakko's Wish, was released in 1999. A spin-off series, Pinky and the Brain, aired on The WB from 1995 to 1998. It was followed by Pinky, Elmyra & the Brain, which paired the two mice with Elmyra Duff (Cree Summer), who had previously appeared in the animated series Tiny Toon Adventures.

The third and final season of Hulu's Animaniacs revival is scheduled to premiere on the streaming service on February 17. The original series and previous seasons of the revival are currently available to stream on the service. In the meantime, check out the teaser trailer for the upcoming season below: