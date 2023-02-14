To celebrate Valentine's Day today, Collider is excited to exclusively share a brand-new romance-themed trailer for the upcoming third and final season of Hulu's revival of Animaniacs, which arrives on February 17, 2023.

The new trailer showcases the many beloved characters from the series such as From the Warner brothers showing their inability to flirt, Dot being disgusted by a group of sharks telling her to "smile more," or any of the many other romance-related scenes, it is clear that love is in the air even if everyone isn't exactly happy about it.

In addition to this romantic Animaniacs teaser, Hulu has a whole slate of Valentine's Day offerings to get into the heart-eyes mood. Whether you're kicking back and watching the best Valentine's Day-themed sitcom episodes on the streamer or looking for rom-coms to watch, Hulu has the perfect match for you. When you're done watching your favorite films and episodes, they have also created Spotify playlists that correspond with each collection—including The Anti-Hero, The BFFs, and The Hopeless Romantic—featuring songs that you may recognize from some of your favorite shows and movies.

Originally airing for 5 seasons from 1993 to 1998 and executive produced by Steven Spielberg, Animaniacs was a beloved animated starring the Warner siblings Yakko (Rob Paulsen), Wakko (Jess Harnell), and Dot (Tress MacNeille), three 1930s cartoon characters locked away in the Warner Bros. Water Tower. When they eventually escaped, it led to hijinks-laden adventures that the show was known for with a wide cast of characters. Two of the most popular characters outside of the trio were Pinky (Paulsen) and the Brain (Maurice LaMarche), genetically modified mice that have increased intelligence from normal mice, though the increase of intelligence given to the two of them wasn't exactly even. While Brain has ambitions of taking over the world, Pinky's clumsiness and much more positive attitude usually led to his friend's plans coming apart.

The Revival of the Animaniacs

The series returned in November 2020 on Hulu with many of the original talents returning for the revival, including many of the voice actors and even Spielberg once again on board as executive producer. The show once again follows the Warners as well as Pinky and the Brain as they now navigate the 21st century after being away from television for over two decades. Along the way, they meet both new and familiar faces as they go on new wacky adventures while adapting to how much the world has changed since the late 1990s. Both seasons so far have contained 13 episodes, with the last episode of Season 2 airing on November 5, 2021. Hulu renewed Animaniacs for a third season several months ahead of its Season 2 premiere with a 10-episode order before it was announced in December 2022 that the third season would be its last.

The third and final season of Hulu's Animaniacs revival is scheduled to premiere on the streaming service on February 17. The original series and previous seasons of the revival are currently available to stream on the service. Check out the new Valentine's Day trailer for the upcoming conclusion of the series down below.