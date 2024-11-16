Animation is one of the most imaginative and fluid genres in the film industry, not bound by the confines of the physical world that binds every other genre, such as science fiction and romantic comedy. As a result, many in the animation industry choose to craft fantastical adventure films with extraordinary heroes and dreamy visuals, taking full advantage of the medium's unique properties.

Some of those who have taken the genre of animation in this direction include Phil Lord and Christopher Miller of The Lego Movie fame through their innovations in the field of 3D animation and Henry Selick through his stop-motion creations in works such as Coraline. With that in mind, here are the best animated adventure movies.

10 'Zootopia' (2016)

Directed by Byron Howard and Rich Moore

Image via Walt Disney Pictures

Zootopia is an animated buddy cop action adventure comedy film first released in 2016. Directed by Byron Howard, who also directed Tangled, and Rich Moore, who also directed Wreck-It Ralph, the story follows a rookie rabbit police officer named Judy Hopps (voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin) as she teams up with a fox conman named Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman) fame, in order to find a missing otter.

Zootopia presents a highly entertaining dynamic between its two leads, Nick and Judy. For example, when Nick and Judy go to the DMV to track down a particular car through its license plate, Nick makes small talk and jokes with the sloth employees, delaying the process, while Judy tries to speed it along to solve the case quicker, though it is dark before they finish. This scene perfectly encapsulates the perfect contrast between Nick's street-smart and sly personality and Judy's eager and well-meaning but naive personality, and this contrast provides an excellent backbone for the rest of the film to build on.

9 '9' (2009)

Directed by Shane Acker

Image via Focus Features

9 is an animated science fiction adventure film first released in 2009. It is based on the short film of the same name by Shane Acker, who directed both. The plot follows the titular 9 (Elijah Wood) fame, as he finds himself a part of a group of sentient rag dolls called Stitchpunks that try to survive against a post-apocalyptic Earth overrun by the vicious machines that had wiped out the human race.

9 has a very distinct visual style. For example, each of the Stitchpunks has a very minimalistic design, with only subtle differences between each of them. This can be seen with 8 being the largest, 6 having one eye 7 wearing an animal skull and having a ninja-esque design. The machines also have similarly minimalistic designs, as seen with the Cat-Beast, which has a spindly panther-like design. This rampant minimalism helps to convey the hopeless and desolate state of the world that 9 finds himself in by emphasizing the stark nature of this world's inhabitants through their brutal simplicity.

8 'Klaus' (2019)

Directed by Sergio Pablos

Image via Netflix

Klaus is an animated Christmas adventure comedy film first released in 2019. Directed by Sergio Pablos, who also served as an executive producer on Despicable Me, the story follows a postal deliveryman named Jasper (Jason Schwartzman) as he starts the Santa Claus legend to justify a postal service with the help of a lonely carpenter named Klaus (J.K. Simmons),

Klaus has beautiful 2D animation. For example, Klaus' workshop is located in a clearing in a snowy forest. During the scenes that take place there, the pristinely packed snow is seen glistening on the ground, and the workshop itself is decorated with several, colorful markings that combine with the rustic sheen that brings to mind a gingerbread house. These environmental factors not only indicate a level of detail that only comes from a mastery of the craft, but also help to invigorate the feel of Christmas by subtly including elements associated with the season, which also helps to solidify the film's status as a Christmas classic.

Watch on Netflix

7 'Coraline' (2009)

Directed by Henry Selick

Coraline is an iconic animated gothic horror stop-motion dark fantasy adventure film first released in 2009. It is based on the novella of the same name by Neil Gaiman. Directed by Henry Selick, the plot follows a young girl named Coraline (Dakota Fanning) as she discovers and explores another world hidden within the walls of her new home.

The stop-motion animation in Coraline is top-notch. For example, the tunnel that Coraline uses to travel to the Other World is colorful and pulsating, enhancing its strange nature. In addition, when Coraline first meets her Other Father, he performs a full piano piece and song with the aid of mechanical arms as the platform he is on spins. This swift movement in the animation helps to keep the pace by having the characters move effortlessly, while also maintaining the suspenseful atmosphere by allowing the movie to provide a quick setup so it can then delve into the sinister underbelly later.

6 'The Iron Giant' (1999)

Directed by Brad Bird

Image via Warner Bros. Animation

The Iron Giant is an animated science fiction adventure film first released in 1999. It serves as an adaptation of the book of the same name by acclaimed poet Ted Hughes. Directed by Brad Bird, the story follows the titular Iron Giant (Vin Diesel) as he befriends a young boy named Hogarth (Eli Marienthal) while also avoiding the government forces that seek to recapture him.

The Iron Giant has a very effective design. For example, his big, searchlight-style eyes allow the audience to empathize with the character more effectively by conveying his inquisitive nature through these large, beaming eyes. In addition, having his faceplate function more like a mouth helps to humanize him even more by adding this human-like quality to him. However, the film never truly lets the audience forget that the Iron Giant is a robot, either. This is seen in the constant emphasis on his massive stature, as well as the conspicuous mechanical joints in his design.

5 'The Wild Robot' (2024)

Directed by Chris Sanders

Image via Universal Pictures

The Wild Robot is an animated science fiction survival adventure film first released in 2024. It is based on the novel of the same name by Peter Brown. Directed by Chris Sanders, the plot follows a robot named Roz (Lupita Nyong'o), as she finds herself stranded in the wilderness and forced to acclimate to her new surroundings to survive.

The Wild Robot has a very distinct and effective animation style. For example, the environments have a watercolor feel to them, which enhances the audience's emotional investment by showcasing the bright colors and raw beauty of the natural world. In addition, Roz's shiny chromatic color scheme and polygonal design provide a contrast between her and the natural world she now finds herself in by putting her industrial origins in direct opposition to her natural backdrop. However, as the film goes on, Roz gains a more rustic appearance, showing that she has become one with the animals and nature.

Rent on Apple TV

4 'The Prince of Egypt' (1998)

Directed by Brenda Chapman, Steve Hickner and Simon Wells

Image via DreamWorks Pictures

The Prince of Egypt is an animated adventure musical drama film first released in 1998. It serves as an adaptation of the Book of Exodus. Directed by Brenda Chapman, who also directed Brave, Steve Hicker, who also directed Bee Movie, and Simon Wells, who also directed Balto, the plot follows Moses (Val Kilmer), as he leaves his life as a prince to become a leader of the Hebrew people and seeks to free them from slavery.

The Prince of Egypt presents a very compelling relationship between Moses and the pharaoh Ramses (Ralph Fiennes). For example, at the beginning of the movie, Moses and Ramses are shown having a tight brotherly relationship, as seen in their competitiveness during a chariot race sequence and in the clear concern shown during the interactions with their father. This further amplifies their later interactions by juxtaposing their new confrontational relationship with their previous strong connection, granting an air of tragedy at the loss of this closeness while also firmly establishing their new dynamic.