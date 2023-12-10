Animation and the holiday season have gone hand in hand throughout film history to create some of the most iconic and memorable films and characters, becoming synonymous with the holidays themselves. Films like How the Grinch Stole Christmas, A Charlie Brown Christmas, and The Nightmare Before Christmas have become all-time classics that fans watch year after year to get into the holiday spirit. However, numerous other outstanding Yuletide animated films have been overlooked in favor of these classics and deserve their own time in the spotlight.

Many animated Christmas films attempt to become modern-day classics, with only a select few achieving similar levels of legendary status, such as Klaus or The Polar Express. Especially as it can be tiring for some to watch the same specials year after year, there's an outstanding collection of animated Christmas films that flew under the radar and failed to achieve enough attention from audiences. However, they remain excellent holiday watches in their own special way and deserve to be rediscovered by modern viewers.

10 'Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer' (2000)

Director: Phil Roman

Adapted from the hilariously strange Christmas song, Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer evolves the tune's story into an equally quirky full-length holiday special. The film tells the story of young Jake Spanekenheimer, whose Grandma goes missing on Christmas Eve. Determined to prove Santa is real and that his Grandma got run over by one of his reindeer, Jake e embarks on a journey. His adventure soon sees him at the North Pole, as Jake has to help Santa save Christmas.

Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer is a memorable viewing experience thanks to its ability to add to the chaotic beauty of the original Christmas song. The film wouldn't have worked nearly as well if it had told a standard Christmas story with its premise and instead included a variety of strange characters, business and legal discussions, and unforgettable music numbers. It's far from a standard Christmas special, and some might not fully understand it; however, those looking for something new to watch during the holidays will surely appreciate its bizarre qualities.

9 'Tom and Jerry: A Nutcracker Tale' (2007)

Directors: Tony Cervone, Spike Brandt

One of the many renditions and remixes of classic stories with the implementation of Tom and Jerry, Tom and Jerry: A Nutcracker Tale sees the dynamic duo entering the world of The Nutcracker. After a chase leads the duo to an empty opera house, Jerry's wish whisks the two away to the magical enchanted kingdom, with toys coming to live around every corner. With Jerry joining the ranks of the toys and Tom bringing together an army of alley cats, it becomes up to Jerry to set things right and save the magical kingdom from tyranny.

The Nutcracker has seen numerous adaptations and animated renditions over the years. However, the simple addition of some of animation's most iconic characters is enough to make the film an engaging watch. The film features all the classic cartoon hijinks of a Tom and Jerry cartoon, set to the beat of the iconic Nutcracker music. Especially for fans of Tom and Jerry, A Nutcracker Tale makes for a great festive rendition of the characters to get into the holiday spirit.

8 'Albert' (2016)

Director: Max Lang

Albert follows the story of a tiny Douglas fir tree named Albert (Bobby Moynihan) who has big dreams of becoming the famous Christmas Tree for Empire City. When the search for this year's tree is announced, Albert believes that it's finally his time and embarks on a journey accompanied by his two best friends, Maisie and Gene. The trio encounters several road bumps on the way, as the dastardly Catcus Pete is out to stop the trio, while the journey soon teaches Albert the true meaning of Christmas.

Simple yet charming, Albert is a low-key Christmas adventure that gets a great deal of its beauty from its more reserved and mellow style. The film is also brimming with creativity, with a number of inventive character designs and exceptional voice acting from across the board. Albert's simple yet honest message about size and stature not being everything parallels perfectly with the wholesome and jolly feelings of Christmas, easily making Albert one of the most overlooked Christmas movies.

7 'Animaniacs: Wakko's Wish' (1999)

Director: Liz Holzman

Animaniacs: Wakko's Wish sees the iconic Warner trio venturing off into the cold winter forest in order to find a fallen wishing star, with the hopes of using its powers to help Dot with her illness. However, word of mouth about the fallen star reaches wide and far across the land, including a treacherous evil king who wants the power for his own. It soon becomes a race against time for the Warner trio to get to the star first before it can fall into dastardly hands.

Featuring a lot of the same zany and chaotic comedic style of the Animaniacs show, Wakko's Wish perfectly translates and adapts the show into an effective feature-length Christmas story. Releasing after the finale of the original series, Wakko's Wish acts as a sort of send-off to the original run and rendition of these iconic characters, on top of its legacy as an effective holiday film. Especially with the recent reboot run of the classic characters on Hulu in mind, there's no better time than now to go back and reminisce on the Warners' beautiful Christmas adventure.

6 'A Christmas Carol' (2009)

Director: Robert Zemeckis

An animated yet realism-focused retelling of the Charles Dickens classic, A Christmas Carol sees Ebenezer Scrooge awakened on Christmas Eve by a collection of spirits who reveal to him the truths of his miserable existence. As he experiences his life once again, seeing his wasted opportunities of the past, his painful cruelties of the present, and the compounding fate that awaits him, Scrooge is forced to reevaluate his life.

A Christmas Carol follows in the footsteps of Robert Zemeckis's previous mocap animated Christmas film, The Polar Express, as it retells an even more classic literary Christmas story with the advents of modern technology. While the film isn't held in as high regard as A Polar Express, A Christmas Carol still makes excellent creative use of Zemeckis's signature filmmaking styles of the era. Even with the occasional downsides that come from the technology's usage, it still stands out as one of the most recognizable renditions of A Christmas Carol.

A Christmas Carol Release Date November 6, 2009 Cast Jim Carrey , Gary Oldman , Colin Firth , Bob Hoskins Rating PG Runtime 96 minutes

5 'Rise of the Guardians' (2012)

Director: Peter Ramsey

One of the most underrated solo films from DreamWorks filmography, Rise of the Guardians follows a team of immortal holiday guardians having to join forces to face an evil spirit known as Pitch. As Pitch enacts his dastardly plans to take over the world and shower it in darkness, the Guardians must protect the hopes and imaginations of children worldwide to save not only their holidays but the entire world as a whole.

While Rise of the Guardians features icons from a wide variety of different holidays, the major focus is placed upon the holiday season through team leader Santa and ice-cold newcomer Jack Frost. The film has enough genuine charm and heart surrounding the impact and power of childhood wonder and holiday cheer to make for a fully engrossing and enjoyable experience. However, Rise of the Guardians was sadly overlooked during its original release, crushed by heavy competition. Today, it remains an unsung yet worthwhile holiday effort deserving of more attention, and audiences would do good to pay it some attention.

4 'Olive, The Other Reindeer' (1999)

Director: Steve Moore

Olive, The Other Reindeer follows the story of Olive, an everyday dog who, after mishearing a radio broadcast about Santa canceling his Christmas trip, travels to the North Pole to volunteer as a replacement reindeer. However, she faces many difficulties on her travels when an evil postman, tired of handling all the extra Christmas mail, attempts to stop Olive so that Christmas can stay canceled. Despite not being a reindeer herself, Olive has the grit and determination to finally do something great with her life and save Christmas.

Part of what makes Olive, The Other Reindeer such a pleasant, enjoyable viewing experience is its distinct visual style, which looks like it hopped directly off the pages of a children's book. This applies to everything in the film, from the characters to the backgrounds and sets, fully absorbing the audience into its whimsical, childlike world. In a world of Grinches and Scrooges, Olive gets lost, and that's unfortunate. Olive, The Other Reindeer is endearing and hopeful, the exact kind of Christmas innocence missing from many modern holiday content.

3 'The Snowman' (1982)

Directors: Jimmy T. Murakami, Dianne Jackson

Not to be confused with the infamously bad thriller The Snowman, the animated Christmas movie The Snowman is a short yet incredibly sweet film based on the classic picture book. It follows a young boy who makes a snowman on Christmas Eve. Miraculously, the snowman comes to life at midnight and takes the boy on a mesmerizing and beautiful journey to the North Pole so that he can meet Santa Claus face to face.

The true magic and beauty of The Snowman come from the simplicity of its story and the undeniable mastery of the visual style and execution of its presentation. The film's beautiful 2D style and depiction of winter and the magic of snowfall is something that is arguably one of the greatest visual depictions of the winter seasons to be seen in film. While it left a major impact on audiences of the 80s and 90s, The Snowman sadly doesn't hold the same legacy for newer generations, despite being on a similar level to other iconic Christmas classics.

2 'Arthur Christmas' (2011)

Director: Sarah Smith

Arthur Christmas envisions a true modernization and evolution of Santa's yearly tradition, having a vast army of highly trained elves helping him produce gifts and distribute them to 600 million children worldwide. However, when a single child has their gift missed in all the chaos, Santa's misfit son, Arthur, embarks on a journey across the world to deliver this gift by hand before it's too late. Arthur doesn't have nearly the experience of Santa or even his brother, Steve, but he has the heart and honesty required to care about every child, no matter how difficult the task.

Using a combination of modern technologies in a more grounded setting, Arthur Christmas creates a genuinely possible yet still blissful rendition of Santa. Despite its flashy presentation and more advanced technologies, Arthur Christmas embraces the core tenets of the holiday spirit. Its understanding of what makes Christmas so special to children across the world could cement it as a true modern-day Christmas classic. Alas, not enough attention is paid to Arthur Christmas' unique approach; still, fans willing to lose themselves in its charm will undoubtedly discover a brilliant Christmas movie full of cheer and hope.

1 'Tokyo Godfathers' (2003)

Director: Satoshi Kon

From the late great anime visionary Satoshi Kon, Tokyo Godfathers follows the story of a trio of homeless people living in the Tokyo slums on Christmas Eve. However, their lives are forever changed when they discover an abandoned newborn while searching through the garbage. With only a handful of clues at their disposal, the trio decides to search throughout the city in able to find the parents of this mysterious baby.

Especially compared to Kon's more experimental and avant-garde filmmaking efforts, Tokyo Godfathers's high-flying Christmas spirit and tone make it a pleasant watch from beginning to end. The film continues to feature many powerful themes and messages 20 years after its release, even featuring notable LGBTQ+ depictions that have aged gracefully. Despite not holding a massive legacy, those who have seen it know it as one of the best Christmas movies of all time. More people should give it a chance - it might sound subversive for a Christmas film, but Tokyo Godfathers understands what makes a holiday film great.

