Animation and comedy are two different genres that have often overlapped over the years, with both tying into their ability to be massively appealing to a wide variety of audiences. While there are certainly many great animated films that take a more tactful and artsy approach to filmmaking, rounding out a fun, animated adventure with some top-notch comedy has always been one of the best ways to make an impact on audiences.

Many animated movies are in contention as some of the funniest and most memorable comedies of their respective eras, even compared to live-action comedy films. Animated comedy films can take various forms, ranging from lighthearted family films that manage to include exceptional comedy for all ages to more adult-oriented experiences that more closely parallel live-action counterparts. The two genres will continuously stay synonymous with one another, with the animated films that succeed the most in comedy being some of the best animated films of all time.

10 'The Simpsons Movie' (2007)

Directed by David Silverman

The Simpsons was already one of the most acclaimed and recognizable names when it came to animated sitcom comedy in the medium of television, so it only makes sense that the eventual theatrical outing would find similar strength and recognition. The Simpsons Movie features all the greatest aspects and dynamics that made the show so great, simply increasing the stakes and having an expansive, comedic story that allowed for many more possibilities than ever before.

Individual gags like Spider-Pig, Bart skateboarding to Krusty Burger without wearing any clothes, and the eruption of chaos that engulfs Springfield under the dome have each become iconic in their own right as some of the best jokes in the entire franchise. The movie truly does live up to the gargantuan stature and legacy of the original series, entirely standing on its own merits as a lighthearted and fun time for both fans of the series and those completely unfamiliar with the antics of Springfield.

9 'Lilo & Stitch' (2002)

Directed by Chris Sanders and Dean DeBlois

While films from Walt Disney Animated Pictures are more often than not recognized for their elegant storytelling and breathtaking animation, one of the earliest examples by the studio where the film's biggest strength was its comedy came from Lilo & Stitch. The film sees a runaway genetic experiment from outer space crash landing on Earth and finds himself stranded on the Hawaiian Islands, where he ends up being adopted by independent young Lilo. The duo end up forming an unbreakable bond as they cause all sorts of mischief and chaos to those around them.

While Lilo & Stitch excels in the signature charm and unexpectedly mature themes that are reminiscent of Disney's previous works, it's the top-notch comedy and sci-fi satire that has made the film a fan favorite even decades later. Stitch himself is easily in contention for one of the funniest original characters put to animation, with his high-energy antics for creating destruction leading to non-stop comedy at every opportunity.

8 'Zootopia' (2016)

Directed by Byron Howard and Rich Moore

The buddy cop comedy is one of the most effective and tried and true premises in comedy movie history, ranging from blockbusters like Bad Boys to cult classics like The Nice Guys. Easily the premiere example of a buddy cop film translated into animation comes in the form of Zootopia, one of the best outings from Disney during the 2010s. The film follows rookie officer Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) as she attempts to crash her first case, in the process having to team up with low-level scam artist Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman).

Zootopia combines all the conventions and attributes of a classic buddy cop comedy with the inherent charm and potential of its all-animal society premise to make a standout comedy experience. Much like the best buddy cop comedies out there, the film's greatest strengths come from the dynamic and growing friendship between Judy and Nick, with Bateman and Goodwin bouncing off of each other and elevating the film as a whole.

7 'The Mitchells vs. the Machines' (2021)

Directed by Michael Rianda

A zany road-trip comedy with the massive stakes of a robot apocalypse and the colorful charm of a home movie, The Mitchells vs the Machines is a love letter to the very art of artistic expression and creation. The film follows the story of the dysfunctional Mitchell family, who on their road trip across the country find themselves as the unexpected last hope of humanity, as everyone else has been abducted by evil robots. The family is now forced to put aside their quarrels and differences and come together as a cohesive unit if they have any hope of saving the world.

The biggest comedic highlights of The Mitchells vs. the Machines come in the form of the film's overwhelming style and flair, filled with on-screen graphics and chaotic editing that give it the energy of a classic internet video. The film finds a lot of comedic potential from the robot uprising premise as a whole, with great gags like a giant killer Furby and a chaotic reaction to turning off the Wi-Fi further cementing the film's manic, thrill-ride tone.

6 'Chicken Run' (2000)

Directed by Peter Lord and Nick Park

One of many exceptional stop-motion animated comedies from British animation studio Aardman Animation, Chicken Run has proven to be one of the funniest stop-motion animated films out there, as well as one of Aardman's best films. The film follows a coop of chickens living at a farm, awaiting the painful day of their slaughter, when they are miraculously given a dash of hope in the arrival of flying rooster, Rocky. Rocky attempts to teach the chicken of the coop how to fly, yet the headstrong Ginger begins forging her own plan of how to get the chickens to escape the farm.

The quaint British humor that has given all of Aardman's films a distinct charm is in full force throughout Chicken Run, balancing the dark undertones of its deadly premise with surprising wit with its exceptional cast of quirky characters. From a comically over-the-top villain to top-notch slap-stick action comedy, the film is a charming delight from beginning to end that has been a stop-motion fan favorite for decades.

5 'Robot Dreams' (2023)

Directed by Pablo Berger

Robot Dreams proves that exceptional comedy doesn't always have to come from dialogue or spoken word, as the film tells its own hilarious story of heartbreak and growth without any word of spoken dialogue. The film follows a lonely dog, who, in an attempt to add spice to his life, ends up purchasing a robot companion to turn his life around. The two quickly form a powerful friendship with one another, but after the robot runs out of battery on the beach, the two are forced to part ways for now and deal with the ramifications of being split apart.

Robot Dreams weaves together a simple yet effective tale of loneliness and the importance of connection, with its themes wholly brought together by its quaint comedic elements and overall wholesome energy. It's easily one of the best animated movies of the 2020s so far, feeling like a distinct work of art that uses the most out of animation to bring to life its powerful story that is approachable to all ages and all demographics.