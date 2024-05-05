Animation is a unique medium with abilities that are completely its own. Capable of telling highly imaginative stories with virtually no visual limitations, animated movies are the perfect blank canvas for filmmakers to paint their most creative stories. Very often, the stories that these filmmakers tell are meant to appeal to children's sense of wonder and their belief in magic.

Since its inception, animation has been used to tell coming-of-age stories. Colorful and lively, the medium is perfect for holding kids' attention and letting their imaginations roam free. Every now and then, filmmakers are even bold enough to make animated coming-of-age movies that are a lot more mature and tailored for adults' tastes. From Studio Ghibli to DreamWorks Animation, many of these animated coming-of-age films have gone down in history as timeless classics.

10 'Whisper of the Heart' (1995)

Directed by Yoshifumi Kondô

Close

Back in 1995, Studio Ghibli was still a relatively young animation studio, but they had already spent ten years building up an outstanding filmography. This year saw the addition of one of their most beloved outings: Whisper of the Heart, a love story between a book-loving girl named Shizuku and a boy who has checked out all the books she chooses at the library.

The vibrant animation is lovely, Yoshifumi Kondô's direction is unique, and Shizuku is by far one of the best characters in Ghibli's body of work. Though definitely aimed at kids, Whisper of the Heart approaches its young audience with respect and no trace of patronizing. The result is a beautiful coming-of-age story that manages to ring equally true with children and adults alike, thanks to a fantastic script telling a bittersweet yet all-too-relatable tale of love.

Watch on Max

9 'The Boy and the Heron' (2023)

Directed by Hayao Miyazaki

Image via Toho

It feels that for many years, every new Hayao Miyazaki movie has been marketed as his last. The Boy and the Heron was no exception, and though it ended up not being the anime master's farewell, it certainly feels like a beautiful swan song to his work. As magical and enveloping as fans could expect from any Miyazaki film, the film follows a headstrong boy who, in the wake of his mother's death and father's remarriage, accidentally ventures into a world shared by the living and the dead.

The director's style tends to be characterized by ample use of atmospheric surrealism, but it has never been stronger than here. The Boy and the Heron is absolutely gripping, telling a touching story that feels like Miyazaki handing off the baton to the next generation of filmmakers. Thanks to its enchanting animation and magical tone, The Boy and the Heron is one of the best fantasy animated films of recent years and a genuine step forward for the medium.

The Boy and the Heron Release Date December 8, 2023 Cast Soma Santoki , Masaki Suda , Takuya Kimura , Aimyon Runtime 124 minutes Writers Hayao Miyazaki

8 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' (2018)

Directed by Rodney Rothman, Peter Ramsey, and Bob Persichetti

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

No one really expected a Sony Animation Spider-Man movie to become the massive pop culture phenomenon that Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse proved to be. It's one of the most rewatchable sci-fi movies of all time, telling the tale of teenager Miles Morales, who becomes his universe's Spider-Man and must join forces with other Spider-People from other dimensions to save reality.

Action-packed and a pioneer of an animation style that has made a huge impact on the industry, Into the Spider-Verse is a rousing tale about finding one's inner strength. It's a message that will hit hard for not just families, but any Spider-Man fan, no matter their age. The high-energy story, providing plenty of superhero thrills, is just the cherry on top of an already thought-provoking and rewarding superhero adventure.

Watch on Fubo

7 'Alice in Wonderland' (1951)

Directed by Clyde Geronimi, Wilfred Jackson, and Hamilton Luske

Image via RKO Radio Pictures

Delightfully bizarre and psychedelic, Alice in Wonderland is Disney's interpretation of Lewis Carroll's iconic story. It's about Alice, a girl who stumbles into the dreamlike world of Wonderland. There, the Queen of Hearts tries to ensure that she doesn't make it back home. Alice in Wonderland is a timeless classic for plenty of good reasons: it's surreal, atmospheric, and utterly unforgettable, featuring some of the studio's most wacky characters.

Alice's journey toward maturity is deeply compelling, acting as the movie's beating heart. It's this relatable yet eccentric journey that gets her into all sorts of bizarre situations, providing a real treat for audiences to follow. From meeting a mischievous talking cat to eating a cookie that makes her grow disproportionately, Alice's adventures are enthralling, funny, and slightly disturbing. The film may not make much sense for children, but it's a magical journey for viewers of any age.

Alice In Wonderland (1951) Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Release Date September 14, 1951 Cast Kathryn Beaumont , Ed Wynn , Verna Felton , Sterling Holloway Runtime 75 minutes

6 'Pinocchio' (1940)

Directed by Norman Ferguson, T. Hee, Wilfred Jackson, Jack Kinney, Hamilton Luske, Bill Roberts, and Ben Sharpsteen

Image via RKO Radio Pictures

Disney's second feature film, Pinocchio, is about a puppet who has been brought to life by a fairy. With the help of a cricket as his conscience, he must prove himself worthy of becoming a real boy, facing threats and temptations along the way. Pinocchio has been adapted for the big screen plenty of times, but there's something undeniably bewitching about this classic that just doesn't allow it to age.

With dazzling animation, a charming script, and a fair share of genuinely scary scenes, Pinocchio teaches children (and adults who need the reminder) that while good things come from being honest and upright, horrible ones may arise if one is selfish and insincere. This message will never go out of date; mixed with some of the most fun characters in Disney's catalog and a charming story about growing up, it's no wonder why 1940's Pinocchio is still remembered as one of the best adaptations of the story.

Pinocchio Release Date February 23, 1940 Cast Mel Blanc , Don Brodie , Walter Catlett , Marion Darlington , Frankie Darro , Cliff Edwards Runtime 88 Writers Carlo Collodi , Ted Sears , Otto Englander , Webb Smith , William Cottrell , Joseph Sabo

Watch on Disney+

5 'The Lion King' (1994)

Directed by Roger Allers and Rob Minkoff

Image via Walt Disney Pictures

1994's The Lion King is often praised as not just one of the best animated movies of the 20th century but possibly Disney's magnum opus. Inspired by African folktales and even Shakespeare's Hamlet, it's about a young lion prince exiled from his kingdom by his treacherous uncle Scar, who killed his father and took the throne for himself. What ensues is a profound and occasionally philosophical coming-of-age tale where the lion prince Simba must return to his home to make things right.

The Lion King is about not forgetting one's place and individuality, even in the face of great tragedy. It's about living life to the fullest, a message that's boosted by some of the most beautiful animations of the '90s. Coupled with an airtight script and one of Hans Zimmer's best scores, and one gets what's undoubtedly the peak of Disney's creative and narrative talents as a studio.

The Lion King (1994) Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Release Date June 24, 1994 Cast James Earl Jones Matthew Broderick , Jeremy Irons Runtime 88 minutes Writers Irene Mecchi , Jonathan Roberts , Linda Woolverton

4 'The Tale of the Princess Kaguya' (2013)

Directed by Isao Takahata

Close

Isao Takahata was the second face of Ghibli along with Miyazaki, and he made some of the studio's most iconic (and occasionally underappreciated) triumphs. One such gem is The Tale of the Princess Kaguya, told in gorgeous watercolor animation. Based on a tale from Ancient Japan, it initially follows a bamboo cutter and his wife, who find a little girl inside a bamboo stalk. They raise her as their own, and eventually, the girl grows up to be a beautiful princess courted by nobles from all over the country, even though she doesn't love any of them.

The Tale of the Princess Kaguya has it all: touching romance, a unique visual style, family drama, a coming-of-age character study, and one of the best musical scores in animation. It's much better suited for teens' and adults' patience and life experiences, though that doesn't stop it from being a visually dazzling and exceptional watch for the whole family. Mature, complex, and thoroughly entertaining, The Tale of Princess Kaguya is one of Studio Ghibli's best works and Takahata's masterpiece.

Watch on Max

3 'How to Train Your Dragon' (2010)

Directed by Chris Sanders and Dean DeBlois

Image via Paramount Pictures

DreamWorks Animation may be pretty hit-or-miss more often than not, but they've made some of the best and most memorable animated movies of the 21st century. Still, their best film is arguably How to Train Your Dragon, the tale of young Viking boy Hiccup, the son of the leader of a town that prides itself on hunting dragons. After Hiccup unexpectedly befriends one of the creatures, he discovers that there's a lot more to them than people think.

How to Train Your Dragon is a story of forbidden friendship, romance, courage, and fathers and sons. At its core, though, it's a beautiful coming-of-age tale about a boy who finds the true meaning of manhood and courage, which may not exclusively lie in hunting dragons but rather in leading with patience, empathy, and humility. How to Train Your Dragon tells a very emotionally resonant story with a hard-hitting third act, displaying all that makes family fantasy movies so magical.

2 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' (2023)

Directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Justin K. Thompson, and Kemp Powers

Image via Sony Pictures Animation

After Into the Spider-Verse took the world by storm, its long-awaited sequel had a lot of weight on its shoulders. To no one's surprise, it delivered — and then some. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is one of those precious animated films that are perfect from start to finish, following Miles, now a year deep into his Spider-Man tenure. Thrust into a multiverse-hopping adventure populated by faces both familiar and new, friendly and not so much, Miles must redefine what it means to be a hero; what it means to be Spider-Man.

The film is a perfect study of the titular character as a concept, how it has changed over the years, and what it means in the modern superhero genre landscape to be Spider-Man. This remarkable and fresh approach comes to life through one of the most action-packed and narratively riveting stories the genre has seen in forever, led by a fascinating protagonist who's learning how to become his own man.