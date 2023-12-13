It's somewhat contested whether animation should be considered a genre or a medium, but either way, one broad genre you don't often see explored within animated films is crime. This might have something to do with the fact that some animation (though not all) is intended to be family-friendly, and as such, the sorts of dark themes explored within crime-related stories might not be appropriate for all ages.

Animation aimed at older audiences isn't so concerned with this, and there are even a few animated movies safe for the whole family that provide more light-hearted looks at the crime genre than one would usually see in live-action. Some of the best of these - from both the aforementioned camps - are ranked below, showcasing how even though it's not exceedingly common to explore crime themes and narratives within animation, it can be done well in the right hands.

10 'Hoodwinked!' (2005)

An innocuous light Shrek-lite

Of all the relatively well-received animated crime movies out there, Hoodwinked! might well be the most kid-friendly, to the point where older viewers might not get all too invested in it. It's a largely innocuous take on a mystery/police procedural movie with this approach being taken to a retelling of Little Red Riding Hood, following an investigation into a violent encounter between several of the classic folktale's key characters.

The one thing that prevents Hoodwinked! from being much more than a minor classic is the fact that its animation is fairly crude and even ugly in parts, especially when judged by today's standards (and perhaps even when judged by 2005 standards). Still, there's a novelty in having such an old-fashioned fairytale be given a modern, somewhat edgier spin, with Hoodwinked! potentially scratching the same itch the Shrek movies might, even if it doesn't scratch nearly as thoroughly as that series at its best.

9 'Have a Nice Day' (2017)

A unique film, to say the least

Whatever one might want to say about Have a Nice Day, no one could argue the film lacks a unique style/voice. It clocks in at just 77 minutes, and tells a darkly comedic (emphasis on the "darkly") crime-themed story about a large sum of cash that's stolen, and the various characters who all compete to get their hands on it. There are three main parties involved, and various characters within those factions; quite a few, considering the brief runtime.

Have a Nice Day is certainly interesting and distinct, though it has very primitive animation that takes a good deal of time to get used to. Perhaps some will instantly click with the aesthetics being strived for here (it looks distinctly like a late-night animated Adult Swim show; perhaps even more rudimentary in parts), while others could find themselves struggling to enjoy the film's chaotic plot and unique atmosphere... though such things can at least be appreciated with relative ease.

Watch on Tubi

8 'The Bad Guys' (2022)

The pretty good guys

In stark contrast to the aforementioned animated crime movies, the easiest thing to praise in The Bad Guys is the technically proficient and stylish animation on display. It's a slick and overall good-looking movie, instantly immersing viewers into a unique world through an opening scene that references Pulp Fiction (something that'll hopefully go over young viewers' heads) before establishing its main characters as a group of skilled and endearing thieves.

After its opening act, things get a little softer and more kid-friendly, with the main plot ultimately being about the titular bad guys becoming good guys. There are some hiccups and twists along the way that might surprise younger viewers, though older audience members will see most coming a mile away. This does make The Bad Guys more of a kid-centered movie than a truly cross-generational one (it's no Into the Spider-Verse, for example), but it's easy to enjoy a little if you're older, and likely to be enjoyed a lot if you're younger.

Watch on Peacock Premium

7 'Tekkonkinkreet' (2006)

Strange and visually dazzling

Image via Studio 4°C

Tekkonkinkreet is an underrated anime movie that often gets overlooked when talking about the all-time greatest animated movies from Japan. It's a film that's vibrant and oftentimes stunning to look at, with a plot that largely revolves around Yakuza, assassins, and some young street kids all clashing. They do this in what's either a fantastical or perhaps somewhat sci-fi-inspired urban area where buildings stretch as far as the eye can see.

It's based on a manga series of the same name, the issues of which came out in 1993 and 1994. It crams a ton of narrative into a film that runs for less than two hours, which can make Tekkonkinkreet feel just a tad too messy and sprawling for its own good. Nevertheless, certain emotional beats and key moments in the story shine through, and the animation, use of color, and overall style remain hugely impressive to marvel at throughout, ensuring Tekkonkinkreet is worth a watch for the visuals alone.

6 'Cyber City Oedo 808' (1990)

An underrated anime classic

Image via Madhouse

As an OVA (or Original Video Animation), Cyber City Oedo 808 sort of rides a line between movie and miniseries. It runs for about 128 minutes all up, which is feature-length... though it was released on video back in the early 1990s instead of getting a theatrical release, and is divided up into three sections (or, arguably, episodes), with each focusing on one of the three main characters.

The trio of lead characters here are all prisoners serving ridiculously long sentences hundreds of years in the future, with the plot kicking off when they're offered reductions on time served if they successfully execute a series of dangerous tasks for the police. For anyone who feels like The Dirty Dozen and/or Suicide Squad plus cyberpunk aesthetics all with an old-school anime sheen sounds appealing, Cyber City Oedo 808 is a must-watch, and it is indeed pretty fun and cool overall.

Watch on Crunchyroll

5 'Ruben Brandt, Collector' (2018)

A very compelling animated heist film

For those who've already watched The Bad Guys but find themselves wanting an action-packed animated heist film with a little more edge, 2018's Ruben Brandt, Collector might well be an ideal watch. Its title character splits his time between being a psychotherapist and a criminal who executes various jobs that involve stealing rare artworks, with an added twist being that the crew he assembles to help with such jobs are also his patients.

Ruben Brandt, Collector has got a somewhat odd style of animation, but it's certainly slick and well-done, only taking a short amount of time to adjust to. It's a bold and fast-paced movie that's unafraid to use animation in a way that will likely only appeal to older viewers (the story is a fairly mature one, too), but that just makes it even more of a diamond among modern-day animated movies of this scale, given how many nowadays are intended to be suitable for all ages.

Watch on Starz

4 'Lupin the Third: The Castle of Cagliostro' (1979)

A great early work from Hayao Miyazaki

Image via Toho

Hayao Miyazaki started as an animator in the 1960s and worked his way up to directing anime series by the 1970s. Then, at the very end of that decade, he made his feature film debut with Lupin the Third: The Castle of Cagliostro, which is one of many entries in a long-running Japanese franchise that spans both animation and live-action. Still, thanks to being tied to the now legendary Miyazaki, The Castle of Cagliostro is likely the most well-known Lupin the Third film; certainly in English-speaking countries.

It's amazing looking for something that's over 40 years old, and also stands out among other Miyazaki movies for being one of his most broadly comedic, and one without the strong fantastical elements that define many (though not all) of his films. It tells a very enjoyable and breezy story about a charismatic thief going on a grand adventure to steal various high-value treasures, and maintains a good level of energy while offering consistent entertainment value throughout.

Lupin the Third: The Castle of Cagliostro Release Date December 15, 1979 Director Hayao Miyazaki Runtime 100 minutes Genres Anime , Action , Comedy

Watch on Hoopla

3 'Tower' (2016)

Intense and emotional animated documentary

What's even less common than an animated crime movie? An animated crime movie that also happens to be a great documentary, of course. This description can be applied to Tower, which is a highly intense and extremely emotional movie about a horrific murder spree that occurred at the University of Texas in 1966, where a gunman opened fire on various people from the top of a tower. At the end of it all, 18 people were dead.

Its heavy subject matter makes it one of the more challenging animated movies out there, of course made more disturbing by the fact that it details events that really happened, and includes testimonies from survivors and witnesses. Its animation style is simple but effective, and done partly because animation was less expensive than live-action re-enactments. As an animated film, Tower is unique and heartbreaking, and can be recommended to those who feel sufficiently prepared for something heavy.

Rent on Apple TV

2 'Batman: Mask of the Phantasm' (1993)

A classic Batman film

Many of the live-action Batman movies are considered high points of the superhero genre, though the animated films revolving around the character tend to be a little more niche. Of the various animated Batman movies, it does feel fairly safe to call Batman: Mask of the Phantasm the best and undoubtedly the most popular, with this being considered by some to be on the same level as some of the best live-action movies involving the character.

Mask of the Phantasm sees Bruce Wayne/Batman challenged like never before, both thanks to an old love re-entering his life and because he's mistaken for a new vigilante who's unafraid to kill various high-profile gangsters. Things build in intensity before they come crashing down in explosive fashion, with this animated film being a solid crime/mystery film while also being an exciting action/superhero movie, and crossing into all these various genres in a runtime under 80 minutes to boot.

Watch on Max

1 'Who Framed Roger Rabbit' (1988)

One of the most creative films of its decade

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Who Framed Roger Rabbit isn't just one of the best animated crime movies of all time, but it might well be one of the best crime movies of all time, full-stop. Then again, it's not entirely animated, as it's a revolutionary and still technically impressive movie that blends live-action actors with animated characters seamlessly, all set in a world where both types of people/characters co-exist, albeit far from peacefully.

Its narrative becomes about the titular character wanting to prove his innocence after being framed for a murder, and the way he eventually gets wrapped up with a non-cartoon private detective named Eddie Valiant who hates "toons." The humor just about always hits, the film is dazzling to look at, the story is interesting, and the entire thing is assembled amazingly. For expertly blending live-action with animation, and making a compelling mystery film that's also incredibly funny, Who Framed Roger Rabbit deservedly stands as one of the best movies of the 1980s.

Who Framed Roger Rabbit? Release Date June 21, 1988 Director Robert Zemeckis Cast Bob Hoskins , Christopher Lloyd , Joanna Cassidy , Charles Fleischer , Stubby Kaye , Alan Tilvern Rating PG Runtime 103 Genres Animation , Comedy , Crime , Family , Fantasy

Watch on Disney+

NEXT: Every Robert Zemeckis Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best