As one of the largest entertainment companies in the world, Disney has become home to some of the most magical characters in animation. Disney is the leader in bringing fairy tales to life and a long list of desirable characters with them. Princes, warriors, and pickpockets alike have all made their way into fans' hearts.

Now let's be honest, you've watched a Disney movie and had a little crush on some of the characters. After all, the imagination is the best place to project great fantasies of true love. From the cheekiest of thieves and handsomely animated males to the pumpkin king himself, there are more than enough fairy tale princes to go around.

Flynn Rider — 'Tangled'

Eugene Fitzherbert (Zachary Levi), aka Flynn Rider, is Disney's ultimate sarcastic and rebellious swindler of hearts. He was modeled after mischievous fictional characters like Han Solo and Indiana Jones and was created to be the swashbuckling hero of the story, complete with his rugged good looks.

Flynn is the perfect husband material with his wit, charisma, and unwavering selflessness. While he may be a thief, his relentless desire to save Rapunzel (Mandy Moore) from her mother and herself is commendable. He shows Rapunzel the world and opens her eyes to things and places she would have never seen before, always with a comforting enthusiasm. Flynn is also the one to tell Rapunzel that her dreams really are worth it and that there will always be more of them to strive for.

Captain Phoebus — 'The Hunchback of Notre Dame'

The gallant and down-to-earth Captain of the King's Guard knows just the way to a person's heart — pursuing justice for the down-trodden and the outcasts. Captain Phoebus (Kevin Kline) seems a bit pompous at the beginning of The Hunchback of Notre Dame, but his true colors are shown in the presence of Esmeralda (Demi Moore), the woman who shows him that there are far more important things in life than answering to a king.

Phoebus is a man of his word and is always the reliable partner to lay his life on the line for what he believes in. He treats everyone with kindness and respect, especially Quasimodo (Tom Hulce), with whom he finds a friend. He is one of the most courageous Disney males — taking on an entire tyrant and his city. And don't forget: his sarcastic bravado would make any banter devastatingly fun.

Li Shang — 'Mulan'

Li Shang's (BD Wong) aspirations to succeed his father as the leader of China's greatest troops may sometimes get in the way of the romance, but the weight of China's safety in his hands also makes him one of Disney's most emotionally strong male characters.

This burden he bears creates conflicts with his views on masculinity, though. But by the end of Mulan, he finds himself in a more open mindset, even viewing Mulan (Ming-Na Wen) as stronger than he is. His openness to learning would make him a perfect partner to have long, deep conversations with under beautiful cherry blossom trees.

Hercules — 'Hercules'

All Hercules (Tate Donovan) wants in life is to go the distance. And he does a pretty good job of it in Disney's Greek mythological film. He finds his way in a world not cut out for him, fine-tuning his strength to rescue normal citizens and wooing Megara (Susan Egan) in the process.

All of that fame and attention does go to his head a little bit, but it is shown that love is truly the only thing he deems worth fighting for. Not to mention that he's a Greek god, which means he's pretty much immortal and has one of the greatest Disney songs dedicated to him with, "Zero to Hero."

Jack Skellington — 'The Nightmare Before Christmas'

As one of the scariest horror characters in Disney, Mr. Skellington (Chris Sarandon) might not seem like an obvious choice for the perfect husband. With his lanky, skeletal body, pinstripe suit of mischief, and a skull for a head, he doesn't strike most as someone you'd want to be seen in wedding photos with.

Jack is also selfish and sometimes thoughtless, especially when it comes to Sally (Catherine O'Hara). But it is his will to correct his own mistakes and learn from them that makes him someone to think twice about. He is also incredibly charismatic, seen in how he sways every person in Halloween Town and later confesses to Sally that they were meant to be together.

Milo Thatch — 'Atlantis: The Lost Empire'

Milo (Michael J. Fox) is a man of many talents. He is not only an expert cartographer and linguist, but he directs his entire expedition to Atlantis in a submersible ship. He is stunningly intelligent and viciously determined, both traits that would make him an excellent husband.

He is in love with exploration and would take you around the world and back just for a chance to discover something new to learn, study, and show you. While he wouldn't be home for long periods, getting to see the entire world seems like a pretty fair trade-off.

Prince Eric — 'The Little Mermaid'

Eric (Christopher Daniel Barnes) is the young, dashing prince of the seaside kingdom in The Little Mermaid. He is first seen passionately sailing on a ship and having a blast. He quickly turns into the courageous and strong man who saves his crew and dog as the ship is struck by lightning and begins to sink.

Eric is clearly a man with refined taste. He falls for the girl with the amazing singing voice and is very in tune with his intuition. He always knows that Ariel is the girl he's looking for, even when she loses said voice. He is also a hopeless romantic and loves to daydream and impress the girl he is crushing on. Despite being a prince who can have anyone he wants, he is the epitome of the shy man looking for his soulmate.

Roger Radcliffe — '101 Dalmations'

First and foremost, Roger Radcliffe (Ben Wright) is a dog lover. That makes him a keeper. He cares deeply about his family, especially his pets. He stands up to the evil Cruella De Vil (Betty Lou Gerson) in the name of animal cruelty, and that is a desirable trait.

Before meeting the beautiful Anita, Roger lives in a beautiful bachelor pad with his dalmatian, Pongo, as a songwriter. While he is quite addicted to his work, Roger is also exceptionally creative. He finds inspiration easily and would be able to write about and dedicate songs to you at the drop of a hat.

Aladdin — 'Aladdin'

Aladdin (Scott Weinger) is the thief that dreams are made of. He is handsome, clever, and fast on his feet, the perfect combination for a partner in crime. He also didn't grow up with riches, making him appreciate the smaller things in life.

Aladdin also takes the top spot as the male character with some of the coolest possessions to share with you. He's got a genie for a best friend and a magic carpet that can take you anywhere you want to go, for free. He also has an incredibly handy and adorable sidekick named Abu, who is just as much of a kleptomaniac as he is. Who doesn't want a pet monkey who can get away with anything?

