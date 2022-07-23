In 1937, Disney's Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs proved that audiences were eager to watch animated features. The Disney corporation has since released a total of 60 animated films, many of which have been commercial, critical, and cultural successes. Their 61st film, Strange World, will release this November.

With such an extensive catalog, some movies are remembered more than others. However, a movie being passed over in its day doesn't mean it's not worth seeing. Perhaps audiences weren't ready for the film, or it was overshadowed by events outside of anybody's control.

'Fantasia' (1940)

For his third film, Disney pitched the company's highest concept film to date. He tasked his animators with listening to classical music and animating what they envisioned. The result is a gorgeous blend of timeless music and masterful animation that manages to tell complete stories without dialogue.

Disney wanted to make more films like Fantasia but scrapped them due to production costs, though a lukewarm sequel was released in 1999. Fortunately, the movie's concept allows it to weather time better than others. Music can be enjoyed at any period of a person's life, allowing Fantasia the chance to draw in audiences that it never got during the second world war.

'The Sword In The Stone' (1963)

Disney's take on Arthurian legend sees a young Arthur, nicknamed Wart, meeting the eccentric wizard Merlin, who takes it upon himself to be the boy's tutor. He uses his transfiguration magic to help Wart learn about the world from an animal perspective. While the lessons are effective, they draw ire from Wart's adopted family.

The use of magic in The Sword in the Stone helps it stand out. By turning Wart into animals to teach lessons, the animators could experiment with different character designs and locations while also explaining simple lessons to kids. It also leads to one of Disney's best climaxes, when Merlin has a wizard's duel with the crazy sorceress, Madam Mim.

'Oliver & Company' (1988)

In this modern retelling of Oliver Twist, Oliver is a stray kitten in New York City. He is accepted into a family of street-dogs living with a homeless man named Fagen, who steals to pay off a loanshark before he runs out of time. While trying to steal for Fagen, Oliver is taken in by a young girl and now finds himself torn between two families.

Along with being a retelling of a classic story, the film stands out for the talent poured into songs. Billy Joel and Bette Midler voice characters within the film and are given their own songs to showcase their talents, alongside Huey Lewis and Ruth Pointer. The opening song to the movie was the first Disney song written by legendary lyricist Howard Ashman.

'The Rescuers Down Under'(1990)

This sequel to The Rescuers sees the mice Bernard and Bianca accept a call for help in Australia. A young boy named Cody has been captured by a poacher looking for Marahute, a giant golden eagle. With a fun-loving albatross and a local kangaroo mouse guide, Bernard and Bianca race to rescue Cody while Bernard also tries to propose to Bianca.

The film is a rare sequel that surpasses its predecessor. The animation is the most notable improvement: the bright colors and detail put into the environments suck you in, especially during the flying scenes. The characters are also very strong, thanks largely to the cast, including Bob Newhart, Eva Gabor, and George C. Scott. Unfortunately, it was released the year between The Little Mermaid and Beauty and the Beast.

'The Hunchback of Notre Dame' (1996)

From the directors of Beauty and the Beast comes Victor Hugo's story of Quasimodo, forced to live in the bell tower of the Notre Dame Cathedral. Defying his master Frollo, he goes to attend the Festival of Fools, where he meets Esmerelda, a Romani girl who saved him from a mob. Frollo accuses Esmerelda of witchcraft and begins to hunt her down, while Quasimodo tries to keep her safe.

Despite the film's positive elements, such as its music, characters, and sense of scale, it was passed over for its darker tone. The film does touch on mature themes like faith, justice, and prejudice, but it tries not to indulge in them. Rather, the themes push the characters towards their respective arcs and help add to the grandness of the film.

'Atlantis: The Lost Empire' (2001)

Museum Curator Milo Thatch is surprised when he is brought before Preston B. Whitmor, who has found a book said to contain a map to the lost city of Atlantis. Due to Milo's knowledge of Atlantis, he is offered a place in the expedition with the best staff available. However, not even the best training and education can prepare the expedition for what they will encounter once they go beneath the waves.

Atlantis: The Lost Empire never stood a chance in theaters, where it was forced to compete with Shrek. However, it remains one of Disney's strongest movieswhen it comes to characters. Every key member of the expedition has a distinct personality, with fleshed-out goals and character flaws. This results in some very human interactions between them to help add weight to the action and adventure sequences.

'Treasure Planet' (2002)

The passion project of directors John Musker and Ron Clements takes the classic Treasure Island to space. When a stranger crash-lands outside the Benbow Inn, Jim Hawkings comes into possession of a map that leads to the hidden treasure of the galaxy's greatest pirate. With the aid of a family friend, he charters a ship and crew to find the treasure while contending with the duties of a cabin boy and others who want the treasure for themselves.

Along with the science-fiction aesthetic, Treasure Planetalso updates the story by making Jim a teenager with a father who walked out on him. This allowed for a new angle to explore the character and the relationships he forms with the crew, especially the cyborg cook, Jon Silver. The film would have gathered more attention if it hadn't been released alongside Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.

'Brother Bear' (2003)

Continuing the trend of unappreciated hand-drawn films of the 2000s, Brother Bear tells the story of three brothers living during the ice age. When the eldest dies saving his siblings from a bear, the youngest kills the bear in an act of vengeance. This upsets the spirits that govern his people, who transform him into a bear and cast him from the mountain. To turn human again, he must journey back to the mountain while being hunted by his surviving brother, who thinks that the bear has taken his entire family.

If you can stomach the anachronistic dialogue from the animal characters, Brother Bear explores interesting themes like the cycle of revenge. Its unique element is the lack of a true villain: the conflict is driven by character grief and vengeance due to misunderstanding, giving the movie a mature foundation. Phil Collins also wrote the songs, so that's a bonus.

'Bolt' (2008)

John Travolta stars as a dog who plays a superhero in a television show with his owner, Penny. The crew has intentionally raised Bolt with no contact with the outside world, so he believes he has real superpowers. This becomes a problem when he thinks Penny has been kidnapped, and in trying to rescue her, he is transported to New York City.

Although Disney had previously released CGI films without Pixar, Bolt was when moved past their awkward testing phase. The plot is simple to understand, and the characters are likable, especially Bolt. Travolta perfectly captures the personality of a cocky and good-hearted dog who, even as his world is falling apart, never compromises his loyalty to his friends and owner.

Winnie the Pooh (2011)

A simple day of finding honey spirals out of control for the bear of very little brain. First, Eeyore loses his tail, and then Christopher Robbin goes missing. When Pooh goes to speak with Owl, he concludes that this is tied to a terrible creature known as the Backsun.

Fans of the Winnie the Pooh franchise might find this plot similar to previous movies, but this film is still worth a watch. It has the same lighthearted feel as The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh, including fourth wall breaks and interactions with the narrator, this time played by John Cleese. The film is also the directorial debut of Don Hall, who would direct future Disney successes Big Hero Six and Moana.

