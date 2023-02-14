Disney's villains are some of the most popular characters in their animated catalogue. Brought to life by stellar writing, voice acting, and animation, they terrify audiences of all generations with their acts of evil. Their popularity has also resulted in their own brand and franchises such as Descendants.

An example of the strength of Disney's villains is how little screen time some of them get. A number of Disney's most memorable baddies aren't even seen for half of the film's runtime, yet whenever they appear, they steal the show.

1 Stromboli - 'Pinocchio' (1940)

While on his way to school, Pinocchio (Dick Jones), runs afoul of Honest John (Walter Catlett) and Gideon, who send him to the Romani puppeteer, Stromboli (Charles Judels). He dazzles Pinocchio with ideas of show business and traveling the world. However, when the puppet tries to leave, Stromboli drops all kindness and imprisons his newest money-maker.

Related: The 10 Best Pinocchio Film Adaptations, According to IMDbStromboli's role in the story is small, but he works in tangent with the other villains to drive home the film's themes. His role is to teach children that some people only want to exploit others and how falling in with those people can leave the victim trapped. This is perfectly captured by the skills of Bill Tytla, who animated other Disney villains like the giant from The Brave Little Taylor and Chernabog from Fantasia.

2 Lady Tremaine - 'Cinderella' (1950)

Following the death of her second husband, Lady Tremaine (Eleanor Audley) inherited his house and young daughter, Cinderella (Ilene Woods). Rather than embrace the child, Tremaine raises her as a slave to the whims of her and her true daughters (Rhoda Williams and Lucille Bliss). Even when she agrees to do something nice for Cinderella, she ensures there is a loophole she can exploit to back out without breaking her word.

Related: Disney's 10 Best Animated Female Villains, RankedTremain is one of Disney's best villains, which is saying something due to her lack of magic powers or political authority. All she has is control over one woman's life, but she makes the most of that power to further her own goals. Every word is chosen with the utmost care when she speaks, though she can also silence a room with a look.

3 Queen of Hearts - 'Alice in Wonderland' (1951)

As she tries to escape from Wonderland, Alice (Kathryn Beaumont) stumbles into the rose garden of the Queen of Hearts (Verna Felton). The Queen takes a liking to Alice and invites her to play croquet with flamingos and hedgehogs. Alice is forced to play along, or risk losing her head.

The Queen of Hearts steals the show once she arrives thanks to her uncontrollable temper. She acts like a toddler given absolute power, meaning that she goes to absolute extremes when she doesn't get her way. Velton's performance perfectly captures the energy perfectly, while also faking sweetness when she isn't raging.

4 Maleficent - 'Sleeping Beauty' (1959)

Image via Disney

Having been denied attendance for the christening of Princess Aurora (Mary Costa), the evil fairy, Maleficent (Eleanor Audley) invites herself and offers a gift. Before the end of the princess's sixteenth birthday, she will die by pricking her finger on a spinning wheel. Though the good fairy Merryweather (Barbara Luddy) changes it to a magic sleep, that's all she can do to challenge Maleficent's power.

Maleficent is often regarded as one of Disney's best villains, and with good reason. She composes herself with dignity and class, as if she's above everyone, and delights in spreading as much misery as possible. Should she be angered, she won't hesitate to unleash her magic, which includes transforming into a dragon.

5 Cruella de Vil - 'One Hundred and One Dalmatians' (1961)

Upon learning that her friend Anita (Lisa Davis) will soon be getting puppies, Cruella (Betty Lou Gerson) pays her a visit and shows an interest in adopting them. When she is denied by Anita's husband, Roger (Ben Wright), she hires two henchmen to steal the puppies. Her end goal is to have them killed and skinned for a new fur coat.

Related: 5 Best Live-Action Performances That Reinvented Animated CharactersThere are few Disney villains able to elicit such hatred as Cruella, especially with such minimal screen time. She is a woman completely absorbed by her lust for fur and has no qualms about the selfish, destructive, and inhumane methods of obtaining her perfect coat. Gerson's vile performance and stellar animation by Mark Davis bring it all together.

6 Shere Khan - 'The Jungle Book' (1967)

Of all the dangers in the Indian Jungle, the most feared is the tiger, Shere Khan (George Sanders). His hatred for man's guns and fire is well known, as is the joy he takes from hunting man whenever he gets the chance. When he learns that a man-cub named Mowgli (Bruce Reitherman) is lost nearby, he puts aside all other plans to track him down.

Shere Khan is one of the best examples of building up to a villain in any Disney film. Though he doesn't appear until forty-seven minutes into the film, his presence is felt by how everyone else speaks of him in fear. When he does appear, Sanders' sophisticated performance and animator Milt Kahl's legendary head-waggle ensure that he lives up to the reputation.

7 Fidget - 'The Great Mouse Detective' (1986)

As the number one henchman to Professor Rattigan (Vincent Price), Fidget (Candy Candido) is tasked with handling any burglary or kidnappings for his boss' plan. The latest one is of a toy maker named Flaversham (Alan Young). Unfortunately, he didn't get Flaversham's daughter, who seeks out Basil of Baker Street (Barrie Ingham) to rescue her father.

Relate; 10 of the Most Iconic Disney Voice Actors, According to RedditCandido has voiced a number of characters for Disney, including the Chief in Peter Pan the Alligator Captain in Robin Hood. What helps Fidget stand out more is how crazy he is, through his eccentric movement and his distinct, gravely voice. This allows him to come off as threatening and silly depending on the scene.

8 Shan Yu - 'Mulan' (1998)

Offended by the construction of the Great Wall of China, Shan Yu (Miguel Ferrer) launches an invasion with his Hun army. This forces China to recruit one man from every household to build an army large enough to stop him. Of course, this is just what Shan Yu wants: a chance to crush China's moral before he forces its emperor to bow to him.

While not the most memorable villain of the Disney Renaissance when compared to the likes of Jafar (Johnathan Freeman) and Scar (Jeremy Irons), Shan Yu stands out thanks to his ruthlessness. He never misses a chance to show his superiority, be it through crushing armies in the field, or dispatching two prisoners as messengers only to kill one. So long as there is breath in his body, Shan Yu will work towards his goal and kill anyone in his way.

9 Dawn Bellwether - 'Zootopia' (2016)

In a world of anthropomorphic animals, the city of Zootopia stands as a beacon of unity for animals of all backgrounds. Unfortunately, Assistant Mayor Dawn Bellwether (Jenny Slate) doesn't see it like that. Tired of being looked down upon by predatory species, she heads a plot to stir conflict between predator and prey to put herself at the top of the social hierarchy.

Related: 'Zootopia 2' Announced at DisneyBellwether's story mirrors that of the hero of Zootopia, Judy Hops (Ginnifer Goodwin). Both are small prey species treated poorly by predators and larger prey because of pre-conceptions. They differ in that Bellwether wants to get back at society by swinging the pendulum, while Judy wants to improve society through trust and kindness.

10 Tamatoa - 'Moana' (2016)

An inhabitant of Lalotai, the realm of monsters, Tamatoa (Jemaine Clement) is a gigantic crustacean who seeks to rise above his status as a bottom feeder. He does this by adorning his shell with as many shiny objects as possible. His centerpiece is the hook of his rival, Maui (Dwayne Johnson), who once ripped off his leg in a battle.

Tamatoa is one of Disney's more memorable examples of a minor antagonist. His beady eyes and massive grin results in some beautifully exaggerated facial expressions, which contrast well with the humanoid main characters. His song, "Shiny," is a catchy glam rock ballet that evokes the style of David Bowie.

Next: Marvel Villain Thanos Enters Top 10 Most Popular Disney-Inspired Baby Names