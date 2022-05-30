The house of the mouse is perhaps best known for its animated line-up.

Launching back in November 2019, Disney+ has been the go-to streaming service for all things Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, and Marvel. With all these big franchises and titles, some hidden gems are bound to fall through the cracks, especially those within the realm of animation.

While Disney+ has primarily focused on live-action films and series in marketing, there are some truly great animated works on the service that few seem to be aware of. From stop-motion movies to micro-series, there's something for every kind of Disney fan.

'Gargoyles'

Image via Disney

The Disney animated shows of the nineties are fondly remembered by those who grew up on them, but one that unfortunately doesn't get the love it deserves is Disney's Gargoyles. Billed as Disney's answer to the seminal Batman: The Animated Series, the show proves that Disney isn't afraid to get dark sometimes.

Set in New York City, the show follows a group of Gargoyles, who spend their days as statues and their nights as crime fighters. Featuring a distinct animation style and a phenomenal voice cast, Gargoyles is required viewing for any who likes their cartoons to be on the darker side.

'The Book of Life' (2014)

Animation fans will undoubtedly have heard of Jorge Gutierrez, the creator of Nickelodeon's El Tigre, at some point or another. However, not as many people seem to be aware of his big-screen debut, 2014's The Book of Life.

The movie tells the tale of a bullfighter named Manolo (Diego Luna), who undergoes a dangerous journey on the Day of the Dead in an attempt to marry the love of his life. Between its gorgeous animation, musical numbers, and a stellar cast of both celebrities and established voice actors, there's something for everyone to appreciate in The Book of Life.

'Tron: Uprising'

Since its release in 2010, fans have been dying for a sequel to Tron: Legacy, the long-awaited sequel to the original Tron. While a sequel looks unlikely for now, how does a prequel sound? Or, interquel, rather.

Airing for only one short season, Tron: Uprising aimed to fill in the gap between the original 1982 film and its 2010 sequel. While the series does borrow characters and storylines from the movie, new characters and settings help make this series far more original than one might've thought. If you're hungry for new Tron stories, you can't do much better than Tron: Uprising.

'Star Wars: Clone Wars'

Fans of the Star Wars universe are more than likely familiar with Star Wars: The Clone Wars, the CG animated series that began in 2008 and concluded with a final season on Disney+ in 2020. But would you be surprised to learn that that wasn't the first show to have that title?

Broadcast from 2003 to 2005, Star Wars: Clone Wars was a hand-drawn micro-series that filled in the many gaps between Episodes II and III, done in the style of legendary animator Genndy Tartakovsky. Whether you love Star Wars or animation, you'll come away with something new to love from the galaxy far, far away.

'Isle of Dogs' (2018)

Wes Anderson is no stranger to the world of animation, having directed the Oscar-nominated Fantastic Mr. Fox back in 2009. Sadly, his 2018 follow-up, titled Isle of Dogs, doesn't seem to have gotten the same recognition.

In a future where Japan is ravaged by canine flu, the film follows a boy named Atari (Koyu Rankin) on a quest to find his missing dog on an island of trash. For both fans of Mr. Fox and those who want to see what all the fuss is about regarding Mr. Anderson, Isle of Dogs will more than please both.

'The Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Heroes'

Image via Disney

While The Avengers might be the biggest movie franchise on the planet now, the franchise's batting average in animation has not been the greatest. Thankfully, that didn't stop Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Heroes from becoming one of the best adaptations of Marvel's most iconic team.

Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Heroes follows heroes like Iron Man, Thor, and Hulk as they battle all manner of super-villains, from petty crooks to alien emperors. If you want to dig even deeper into the world of Marvel, you can't choose a much better entry point than this.

'Frankenweenie' (2012)

Throughout his long career, Tim Burton has been a key figure in shaping Disney into what it is today. His last stop-motion feature, Frankenweenie, might also be one of the best films he's ever done for the studio.

A remake of a live-action short he did for the company in 1984, the movie follows the boy Victor Frankenstein (Charlie Tahan), who uses his intellect to resurrect his bull terrier. A great blend of horror and comedy that isn't too common in animation, Frankenweenie will delight (and fright) viewers of all ages.

'Mickey Mouse'

You really can't go wrong with Mickey Mouse. He is the face of Disney, after all! While it may sound surprising, a more recent animated outing, a 2013 series simply titled Mickey Mouse, might be one of the best things the mouse has ever been associated with.

The show focuses on Mickey and the various adventures he finds himself in on an average day. Between some truly great slapstick humor and a lovely art style, this show is proof that even a character as old as Mickey Mouse can be reinvented with the right creative team at the helm.

'X-Men: Evolution'

While the 1992 X-Men animated series may be the talk of the town, so much so that it will be getting a continuation of its own in the future, there's another series focused on Marvel's merry mutants that's worth giving a look at. That is 2000's X-Men: Evolution.

While other X-Men cartoons focused heavily on mimicking the comics, Evolution opted to update the characters for the 21st century, throwing them in high school and matching the aesthetic of the newly released X-Men movie series. While its changes to the source material will not please every fan, its unique interpretation of the characters makes this an X-Men cartoon unlike any other.

'Wander Over Yonder'

Craig McCracken is a notable figure in Western animation, having developed classics like The Powerpuff Girls and Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends. His only Disney cartoon, Wander Over Yonder, may be one of his best.

The series chronicles the adventures of happy-go-lucky Wander (Jack McBrayer), who is determined to better the lives of all throughout the galaxy. While the show's comedy and aesthetic are similar to previous works from McCracken, the space setting and more upbeat tone help this one stand out from other shows in his catalog.

