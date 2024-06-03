While it's a combination that is rarely seen due to them seemingly being such opposites, the strange and beautiful combination of animation and horror lends itself to film in unexpectedly effective ways. Animation has always been a genre defined by limitless potential and endless creativity, and combining it with the experimental and nightmarish concepts of the horror genre has resulted in a multitude of iconic feature films.

Especially for a medium that is often considered for children, seeing animated films that are more often than not aimed towards a more adult audience with its shocking visuals and horrific themes makes for an exhilarating experience. The genes of horror and animation both lend themselves to some wildly exciting and masterful experimental filmmaking, with their combination only furthering and amplifying the greatest aspects of each other.

10 'Monster House' (2006)

Directed by Gil Kenan

Image via Columbia Pictures

One of the handful of motion capture animated films that was released from Robert Zemeckis's ImageMovers, Monster House follows a trio of teens as they go face to face with a mysterious and terrifying house across the street. However, their investigations have them slowly realize that this spooky house is far from ordinary — in fact, it's alive and has been viciously eating the residents of the town. With Halloween around the corner, it's up to the trio to take the house down once and for all.

While still distinctly aimed towards children and younger audiences, Monster House doesn't shy away from darker themes and concepts and uses horror elements and concepts to the fullest extent. The jarring and sometimes offputting motion capture animation style that hindered a number of other ImageMovers films actually fits the amateur horror aesthetic of Monster House perfectly. Even today, Monster House still sports impressive attention to detail that goes a long way in bringing to life the world and making its scares that much more impactful.

9 'Kill It and Leave This Town' (2020)

Directed by Mariusc Wilczyński

Close

Kill It and Leave This Town is a Polish psychological horror film that uses papercraft animation to create stunning visuals and massively amplify its tension and scare factor. The film follows its mysterious protagonist on a constant run from despair and dread following the loss of those near and dear to him. The protagonist ends up hiding away in his safe land of memories where time stands still and his loved ones are still alive, although this world soon finds itself taking a mental toll on him.

It's difficult to deny the animation mastery on display in Kill It and Leave This Town, as it's a bonafide labor of love that took 14 years to create, and nearly every frame and sequence is filled with unadulterated passion and mastery. On top of these exceptional visuals, the film tells a deeply personal story of grief and loss and the barriers people set up in the wake of said painful losses. Its terrifying visuals and concepts are a sight to behold, weaving together a nightmare world in a way only animation can accomplish.

Watch on Tubi

8 'The House' (2022)

Directed by Paloma Baeza, Niki Lindroth von Bahr, Emma De Swaef, Marc James Roels

Image via Netflix

The House is a collection of short, stop-motion animation horror stories that revolve around the strange and unorthodox occurrences that take place in a mysterious house with the many residents over the years. Each chapter has individual characters and storylines whose only ties are the same mysterious location. As different people with intricate lives inhabit the house, it always manages to find a way to disturb and haunt the new owners in terrifying and painful ways.

Stop-motion animation and horror have always gone hand in hand, with The House specifically leaning into a style of haunted diorama and porcelain aesthetic to make it stand out from its contemporaries. The film also follows the anthology style of filmmaking that has found major success in other horror films like V/H/S and The ABCs of Death, allowing an array of horror filmmakers to tell their own stories with the same theme and concept as a starting point.

The House (2022) Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Release Date January 14, 2022 Cast Mia Goth , Matthew Goode , Claudie Blakley , Mark Heap Runtime 97 minutes Writers Enda Walsh , Emma De Swaef , Marc James Roels , Niki Lindroth von Bahr , Paloma Baeza , Johannes Nyholm

7 'Coraline' (2009)

Directed by Henry Selick

Image via Focus Features.

One of the most defining films from what is widely considered to be the best year in animation history, 2009's Coraline is a masterpiece of stop-motion animation from a master of the medium, Henry Selick. The film follows Coraline, a young girl who just moved with her family to a boring old house. Soon, she finds unexpected refuge in a mysterious door in her room that transports her to a seemingly perfect alternate world. However, as Coraline spends more time in this blissful world, its darker, more sinister intentions begin to rear their head.

Even without going full horror, it's difficult to deny that the horror aesthetic and thematic elements present within Coraline have helped it secure a place among the best and most eerie entries into the animation canon. The way that the film slowly dives deeper and deeper into its disturbing world, climaxing in a beautiful and nightmarish concept of life being stolen away by force, makes for a particularly defining horror experience for the era. Coraline is still touted nowadays as one of the best entry points to horror for younger and more squeamish audiences, thanks in part to its undeniable high quality.

6 'Vampire Hunter D: Bloodlust' (2000)

Directed by Yoshiaki Kawajiri