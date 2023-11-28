In fantasy stories, most nations are ruled over by a king. This has its roots in real life: while absolute monarchies are all but dead nowadays, a few hundred years ago, they were the norm. The idea of a single, strong ruler whose power comes from divine right doesn't sit well today, but it provides an interesting setting for a story.

Most of the time, kings in animation are portrayed as ideal leaders. Once in a while, you get a dark monarch bent on selfish conquest and personal vanity, but generally, kings are written to be kind and considerate to their subjects, if at times blinded to new ideas. In the rich and long history of animation, many noteworthy kings have left their mark on audiences. The best kings in animation are generous, regal, wise, and even funny, standing out among the crowd through their memorable designs and even more memorable personalities.

10 King Babar

'Babar' (1989-2001)

As a child, Babar (Gavin Magrath and Gordon Pinsent) is forced to flee his forest home after poachers kill his mother. He arrives in the city of Paris, where a kind woman takes him in and teaches him about human education and etiquette. He returns to the forest and, after driving out the poachers, he is crowned king of the elephants. Babar then constructs the city of Celesteville and, after having children of his own, educates them about everything he's learned.

Babar serves as a pretty good positive role model for younger audiences, and the perfect character to introduce the idea of kings. He exemplifies what a good king should be: he is kind, empathetic, and takes his duties seriously. He also makes sure to have an active part in his children's education and is willing to help an enemy in need, such as the King of the Rhinos and his frequent rival, Rataxes (Allen Stewart Coates).

9 Yami Yugi / Pharaoh Atem

'Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters' (2000-2004)

When Yugi Moto (Shunsuke Kazama/Dan Green) assembles an ancient puzzle that his grandfather found in Ancient Egypt, he awakens the spirit of a Pharaoh who inhabits his body. Most of the Pharaoh's memories are lost or sealed away, which includes his name, so he decides to go by Yami. As ancient evils connected to his past begin to resurface, he uses what knowledge he has, as well as his skills in a card game called Duel Monsters, to defend the world while he looks for answers.

Yami Yugi is a fascinating character because of the mystery that surrounds him. Haunted by his unknown past and whether he was a good or evil ruler in life, Yami shows valuable qualities nonetheless, mainly loyalty and wisdom. Though he tries to be a righteous hero for the modern age, his pride and arrogance can get the better of him, especially when it comes to winning a fight. However, his relationship with the young Yugi helps control his hubris.

8 King Haggard

'The Last Unicorn' (1982)

Despite ruling over a vast fantasy kingdom, Haggard (Sir Christopher Lee) finds little to no joy in life. He has tried everything from reducing the size of his staff to adopting an orphaned child to raise as his son, Prince Lir (Jeff Bridges), but so far, the only thing that makes him happy is looking at a unicorn. To that end, he used a monstrous Red Bull to drive all the unicorns into the sea beneath his castle so that only he could admire their beauty.

King Haggard is one of several brilliant ways in which The Last Unicorn embraces and plays with classic fairytale tropes. Yes, he is an evil king, but there is a level of Shakespearean tragedy to his situation - loving something so much that he denies its beauty from the rest of the world. Lee's passion for the character bleeds through every line, making this an underrated performance in his long, illustrious career.

7 King Julien

'Madagascar' (2005)

On the island of Madagascar, King Julien XIII (Sacha Baron Cohen) treats his lemur subjects to non-stop parties every night. The only thing that ruins this non-stop fun is the Fossa, which regularly prey on the lemurs. When a group of zoo animals from New York City arrive on the island, Julien is quick to welcome them, since they prove to be effective at dissuading the Fossa.

Julien might not be the most ideal or memorable king in animation, but he is incredibly entertaining. Everything he does, from the way he speaks to the way he moves, is delightfully flamboyant and eccentric due to his lovable narcissism. Julien knows that he is the greatest lemur alive and makes sure that everyone else knows it. No matter the situation, Julien always maintains an optimistic attitude, a crucial characteristic of a good king.

6 King Harold

'Shrek 2' (2004)

Thanks to a deal he made with the Fairy Godmother(Jennifer Saunders), Harold (John Cleese) marries Princess Lillian (Julie Andrews) and becomes the King of Far Far Away. They have a daughter named Fiona (Cameron Diaz), who is cursed to turn into an ogre every night until she receives true love's kiss. Harold places her in a dragon-guarded castle, both to protect her and ensure the Fairy Godmother's son, Prince Charming (Rupert Everet), will be the one to claim her. To everyone's surprise, she is instead rescued by the ogre, Shrek (Mike Myres).

As befitting the Shrek franchise's habit of playing with fairytale tropes, Harold is a play on the good king. He genuinely cares for his family and the well-being of Fiona but is stubborn, which makes him slow to accept change, especially regarding Fiona's marriage. Cleese, as can be expected from a member of Monty Python, gives a wonderful performance that can easily slip into silly and indignant or heartfelt and caring. Harold is selfish but well-meaning, an interesting subversion of the classic king trope and one of the funniest characters in the Shrek movies.

5 The Ice King

'Adventure Time' (2010-2018)

Simon Petrikov (Tom Kenny) was a scientist and archeologist who specialized in the knowledge of ancient artifacts with his assistant and future fiancée, Betty Groff (Lena Dunham and Felicia Day). One day, he discovered a magic crown that could grant him power over ice, but the more he wore the crown, the more it drove him to insanity. Thousands of years later, after the Mushroom War transformed Earth into the Land of Ooo, Simon's personality was buried beneath the new Ice King.

The Ice King is one of the best and most tragic characters in all of Adventure Time. While initially seen as a goofy villain who is obsessed with kidnapping princesses, he grows into a friend and ally to the heroes, who all start treating him better after learning of his situation. He has also received praise for his situation, which mirrors the struggles of individuals who suffer from memory loss and Alzheimer's. The Ice King is far more complex than many other animated kings, making him a fascinating and entertaining figure in the medium.

4 King Triton

'The Little Mermaid' (1989)

The ruler of the ocean, King Triton (Kenneth Marrs), spends his time in the kingdom of Atlantica, where he delights in listening to the musical compositions of his court composer, Sebastian (Samuel E. Wright), performed by his daughters. Unfortunately, his youngest daughter, Ariel (Jodi Benson), has an obsession with human culture and frequently makes trips up to the surface. Because humans harvest fish, Triton has a bias against them and does everything in his power to stop Ariel.

Triton is a fitting ruler who can be warm, friendly, and comforting but also harsh, destructive, and terrible to behold. Though he is hard on Ariel and goes too far, he does everything he does out of love and is wise enough to realize that his actions hurt more than help. Marrs' performance is great, capturing the character's complex emotions, enhanced by Andreas Deja's gorgeous animation. Triton lives up to the hype, acting as one of Disney's best and most memorable kings.

3 Fire Lord Ozai

'Avatar: The Last Airbender' (2005-2008)

As the ruler of the Fire Nation, Ozai (Mark Hamill) inherited a hundred-year war as his nation attempted to take over the world and dominate the Water Tribes and the Earth Kingdom. The only threat to his plans is Aang (Zachary Tyler Eisen), the last Airbender and the Avatar, who can channel all four elements. Thus, Ozai tasks his son, Zuko (Dante Basco), with dealing with the Avatar, promising to lift his banishment after Zuko speaks out of turn during a war council.

Ozai is one of the best cartoon antagonists. The buildup to him is incredible: for two seasons, he is kept in the shadows to obscure his face and make him seem like a larger-than-life threat. When he is finally revealed, he lives up to this buildup thanks to his cunning mind and how utterly ruthless he is to his enemies and Zuko, who he views as a failure. Hamill is the perfect choice for voicing such a vile character, and though not as iconic as his take on the Joker, Ozai is another feather in his cap as a voice actor.

2 Jack Skellington

'The Nightmare Before Christmas' (1993)

The Pumpkin King of Halloween Town, Jack Skellington (Chris Sarandon), is the overseer of all of Halloween's spooks, scares, and creepy visuals. Unfortunately, he has become disillusioned with the job and longs for something new. He gets his wish when he falls through a mysterious door in the woods and ends up in Christmas Town.

The Nightmare Before Christmas is one of the best stop-motion films of all time, and Jack is a huge reason for its cult status. He is a wide-eyed and energetic person who dives deep into his passions, though at the cost of ignoring his friends and duty due to his tunnel vision. Sarandon's voice acting, as well as the singing voice by Danny Elfman, adds more depth to the character, especially his emotional complexity as he struggles to figure out his identity. Jack Skellington is a wonderful animated king, a spirited and layered character who has become a defining figure in modern pop culture.

1 King Mufasa

'The Lion King' (1994)

Despite being a lion, all the animals of the Pride Lands respect the kingship of Mufasa (James Earl Jones) for the respect he shows to the Circle of Life. He tries to teach this respect to his son, Simba (Johnathan Taylor Thomas and Matthew Broderick), to prepare him for the day he will take the throne. Unfortunately, he is blind to the threat that comes from his jealous brother, Scar (Jeremy Irons).

Along with being a wonderful king, Mufasa is also one of Disney's best father figures. When Simba messes up, Mufasa disciplines him accordingly but knows when to show restraint. Many of his lessons about bravery and duty help to shape Simba into a worthy king in his own time. Mufasa is among Disney´s most recognizable and inspiring characters, a born leader who rises above his fellow animated kings with ease.

