2024 is upon us, and with the new year comes new animated films. So far, there are a good number of upcoming movies, from sequels to beloved franchises like Kung Fu Panda, Despicable Me, and Inside Out, to intriguing original ideas, such as Spellbound and Orion and the Dark. With such a rich and diverse array of animated movies on the horizon, audiences will have plenty to enjoy before the year is through.

As we await their releases, it's as good a time as any to re-watch some old classics. A fair few iconic animated movies are celebrating milestone anniversaries this year, and their stories still hold up as well today as when they were first released. It's also a good chance to compare how animation techniques have evolved over the years.

11 'The Lego Movie'

First Released In 2014

Image via Warner Bros.

Within Lego City, Emmet Brickowski (Chris Pratt) is just like any other generic construction worker: he does his job, enjoys life, and always follows the rules. One day, he stumbles upon a red cap called the Piece of Resistance, which marks him as, 'The Special", who is destined to defeat Lego City's evil overlord, Lord Business (Will Ferrell). With help from Master Builders like the tech-savvy Wildside (Elizabeth Banks), the wizard Vitruvius (Morgan Freeman), and the superhero Batman (Will Arnett), Emmet must evade Lord Business' minions and unlock his creative spark.

The LEGO Movie was a surprising success, to the point where people were angry that it didn't receive a nomination for Best Animated Feature at the 87th Academy Awards. This is thanks in large to the movie's simplistic storytelling: it follows a standard hero's journey, but fills it with hilarious jokes, creative visuals, and simple but memorable characters who play well off one another. The message of the film is also very poignant, touching on themes of individuality and embracing creativity.

Watch on Netflix

10 'How to Train Your Dragon 2'

First Released In 2014

Image via DreamWorks

Five years after Hiccup (Jay Baruchel) united the Vikings of Berk and their dragon enemies, his father, Stoick the Vast (Gerard Butler), believes it is time for Hiccup to succeed him as chief. These plans get put on hold when Hiccup discovers a group of dragon trappers in the employment of the warlord Drago Bludvist (Djimon Hounsou), who wants to capture dragons for his army. Thinking he can resolve this diplomatically, Hiccup sets off to find Bludvist, but instead stumbles upon a hidden dragon sanctuary protected by Hiccup's missing mother, Valka (Cate Blanchett).

How to Train Your Dragon 2 is a worthy sequel to one of DreamWorks' best movies. It continues the story by challenging Hiccup's worldview and delving more into the personalities and flaws of the characters. The animation is even more impressive than the first, allowing for more details on the dragons, atmospheric landscape shots, and more intense and immersive action sequences.

Watch on Netflix

9 'Song of the Sea'

First Released In 2014

Ben (David Rawle) is a young boy from Ireland who lives with resentment towards his sister, Saoirse (Lucy O'Connell), whom he blames for the disappearance of their mother. After Saoirse sneaks out to swim in the sea while their father is at the pub, their grandmother (Fionnula Flanagan) takes the children to stay with her in the city. While there, Ben and Saoirse learn that she is a Selkie and linked to helping the last of the fairies leave this world for the Otherworld.

Song of the Sea is a gorgeous film that brings to life Irish mythology with stylistic hand-drawn animation. It plays out much like a classic fairy tale, with the characters encountering one creative set piece after another featuring traditional Irish creatures, each presented in a simplified way for unfamiliar audiences to absorb. Meanwhile, the quest also helps Ben mature, which gives the story a strong theme of regret, depression, and the importance of support from family.

Watch on AppleTV

8 'Shrek 2'

First Released In 2004

Image via DreamWorks Pictures

The honeymoon of Shrek (Mike Myers) and Princess Fiona (Cameron Diaz) is cut short when they are summoned by Fiona's parents to the kingdom of Far Far Away to receive the blessing of her father, King Harold (John Cleese). Unfortunately, Shrek and Harold quickly butt heads, and when their bickering hurts Fiona, Shrek decides to try and see if he can change to be the ideal husband for her. Meanwhile, Fiona's Fairy Godmother (Jennifer Saunders) coerces Harold into hiring an Ogre Killer named Puss in Boots (Antonio Banderas), to kill Shrek so that Fiona can marry her son, Prince Charming (Rupert Everett).

Shrek 2 is one of those rare sequels that manage to equal, if not eclipse, the original film. It continues the trend of spoofing fairy tales with hilarious jokes, ranging from the Fairy Godmother treating happily ever afters like a business to the climax, which combines the story of the gingerbread man with a kaiju. The character work is also phenomenal: almost every character has a compelling story arc, such as Shrek trying to put Fiona first, Harold struggling to do what's best for his daughter, and even Donkey (Eddie Murphy) seeking to prove himself as both a hero and Shrek's friend.

Watch On Amazon Prime

7 'Howl's Moving Castle'

First Released In 2004

Image via Toho

Sophie (Chieko Baisho/Emily Mortimer and Jean Simmons), a milliner with low self-esteem, has a chance encounter with a mysterious wizard named Howl (Takuya Kimura/Christian Bale) on the eve of her country descending into war. That night, Howl's admirer, the Witch of the Wastes (Akihiro Miway/Lauren Bacall), curses Sophie, transforming her into a 90-year-old woman. Not knowing how to break the curse, Sophie leaves home and eventually arrives at Howl's moving castle, powered by a fire demon named Calcifer (Tatsuya Gashūin/Billy Crystal).

While not the best film to come from acclaimed director Hayao Miyazaki, Howl's Moving Castle is a wonderful film that retains many of his best tendencies as a filmmaker and storyteller. Sophie's arc sees her rise above despair and finds her self-confidence through inspiring others, regardless of how much they deserve kindness or not. There's also a strong anti-war theme that doesn't shy away from showing how destructive it is for innocents and how most reasons for war are, frankly, idiotic.

6 'The Incredibles'

First Released In 2004

5

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

During the glory days of superheroes, Mr. Incredible (Craig T. Nelson) and Elastigirl (Holly Hunter) were some of the best crime fighters around. Unfortunately, public opinion changed, forcing them to give up crime-fighting and settle down to raise a family. Now forced to work at a job he hates, Mr. Incredible begins to long for the glory days, which makes him susceptible to a nefarious plot to wipe out superheroes.

The Incredibles consistently ranks among one of Pixar's best movies thanks in large part to its terrific character writing. Each member of the family is given a strong personality that contrasts with at least one other member, resulting in hilarious conflict and some strong family bonding moments. The villain, Syndrome (Jason Lee), is also a highlight of animated villainy, and his plan to wipe out superheroes feels realistic and terrifying through homogeny.

4 Watch on Disney+ 'The Lion King'

First Released In 1994

Image via Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

As the only child of King Mufasa (James Earl Jones), Simba (Johnathan Taylor Thomas and Matthew Broderick) knows that someday, he will be king of the Pride Lands. While his father tries to teach him the importance of rulership, Simba is more interested in going off on adventures and fantasizing about what his time as king will be. This leaves him vulnerable to the manipulation of his uncle, Scar (Jeremy Irons), who seeks to kill both Simba and Mufasa and claim the throne for himself.

The Lion King is the highest-grossing traditional animated film and remains one of the most popular films from Disney's Renaissance period. This is well-earned: the film has some of Disney's most impressive animation thanks to its grand scale, impressive camera angles that play with depth of field, and early use of CGI in the iconic Wildebeest stampede. Its character work is also some of Disney's best, which is best seen through Simba's journey and Scar's villainy.

The Lion King (1994) Lion prince Simba and his father are targeted by his bitter uncle, who wants to ascend the throne himself. Release Date June 24, 1994 Director Rob Minkoff , Roger Allers Cast James Earl Jones Matthew Broderick , Jeremy Irons Rating G Runtime 88 minutes Genres Animation , Adventure , Drama

Watch on Disney+

3 'Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind'

First Released In 1984

Image via Toei Company

In a post-apocalyptic future, most of the world is covered in a toxic jungle full of giant, mutated insects, forcing the last of humanity to fight for what little resources are left. Princess Nausicaä (Sumi Shimamoto/Alison Lohman) of the peaceful Valley of the Wind, believes that there is a way for humans and insects to live together in harmony. Unfortunately, the wars of the outside world make their way to the valley, and Nausicaä's dream of a peaceful future is put to the ultimate test.

Based on the manga of the same name by Miyazaki, Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind is one of his most recognized and influential movies. It presents a very creative and harsh post-apocalyptic world with factions made of believable characters with understandable motives, brought to life through incredibly fluid animation, especially during the numerous flying scenes. Nausicaä herself is the film's highlight: it's amazing to see the lengths she is willing to go to for peace and harmony, and whether in English or Japanese, her voice actors give it their all in portraying the strength of her kindness and conviction.

Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind Release Date June 13, 1985 Director Hayao Miyazaki Cast Sumi Shimamoto , Gorô Naya , Yôji Matsuda Rating PG Runtime 116

Watch on Netflix

2 'Animal Farm'

First Released In 1954

Image via Halas and Batchelor

The animals of Major Farm gather in the barn one night to listen to Old Major (Maurice Denham), an elderly boar who encourages the animals to overthrow their neglectful farmer and run the farm themselves. After his death, a young pig named Snowball (Maurice Denham) leads the animals to do just that, and establishes a set of laws, the chiefest being, "All Animals are Equal." However, another pig, named Napoleon (Maurice Denham), has a different idea about how the farm should be run.

While the film adaptation of George Orwell's iconic story changes the ending, the rest of it is a pretty faithful adaptation that doesn't shy away from the book's darker themes. It's a grim look at both the rise of the Soviet Union and a cautionary tale about how good causes can often get taken over and warped by cruel and ambitious minds. Denham provides the voice for every character and does a phenomenal job of giving each one a distinct voice that matches their personality.

Watch on AppleTV

1 'The Three Caballeros'

First Released In 1944

Image via Disney

For his birthday, Donald Duck (Clarence Nash) is given several gifts that help to teach him about Latin and South American culture. He also meets up with two friends: the Brazilian parrot José Carioca (José do Patrocínio Oliveira) and the Mexican rooster Panchito Pistoles (Joaquin Garay). Together, they form a group called the Three Caballeros, and get into all sorts of crazy misadventures.

Made as part of the USA's Good Neighbor Policy, The Three Caballeros succeeds in its job of shining a light on these cultures through a mixture of fun animated segments and live-action footage of dancing and music. José and Panchito are both fun characters with eccentric and playful personalities, which play beautifully off of Donald's more disgruntled one. Its biggest problem is that it doesn't have much of a story, but the segments are fun and creative enough to keep the audience invested.

Watch on Disney+

NEXT: The 10 Best Animated Movies of 2023, Ranked